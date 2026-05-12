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NWS: Hotter Temperatures, Storms Possible in Indiana...

NWS: Hotter Temperatures, Storms Possible in Indiana This Weekend

Published on May 12, 2026

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Warm Weather in Indiana
Source: NWS Indianapolis

NWS: Hotter Temperatures, Storms Possible in Indiana This Weekend

STATEWIDE–Rain is possible again in Indiana this weekend as temperatures warm up.

“It looks like everything is around a 50% chance for rain, but we’ll see those percentages change as we get closer to the timeframe, but we are going to be heating up,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

High temperatures across Indiana could reach the upper 80s.

“When we get warm like that, the risk for thunderstorms goes up. We don’t see much in terms of severe weather, but it is a couple of days out,” said Moore.

Moore discussed the possibilities of the heat causing problems for people who are outside this weekend, especially at events like Indy 500 qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Absolutely. Yeah, usually we start seeing impacts from heat related illnesses when the temperatures are at or above 83. You know, a lot of that has to do with people drinking, you know, with whatever activities they’re doing. So yeah, just be mindful when you’re out. It’s going to be hot and it’s going to be pretty warm for this early in the year. So just take the necessary precautions, especially if you are sensitive to the heat,” said Moore.

It is likely that the heat index will reach 90 at times.

“If you are sensitive to the heat, take some extra precautions. Make sure you’re drinking water, wearing light, lightweight clothing, light colored clothing and staying out of the sun during the peak heating of the day,” said Moore.

It is too early to tell if storms will be severe this weekend, but Moore said vigilance is still going to be the key.

“When we get hot and humid like this, it is totally possible. So we’ll we’ll give more of an update on the severe potential this weekend as we get head a little closer to it,” said Moore.

NWS: Hotter Temperatures, Storms Possible in Indiana This Weekend was originally published on wibc.com

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