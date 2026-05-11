Race Team Investments Assisting Indiana Economy

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s racing industry is shifting into a higher gear as a wave of new team investments boosts the state’s economy.

While Indianapolis is considered one of the world’s three global motorsports hubs, Indiana’s influence permeates the entire industry, spanning NHRA sports cars, grassroots racing, advanced engineering firms.

Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s Motorsports Director Rollie Helmling says the momentum behind new investments in the state is “phenomenal.”

“In the Indianapolis Metropolitan area, in the last few years, we’ve added about 700,000 square feet of new racing operations facilities,” Helmling said in an interview with Inside Indiana Business. “Of course, we’ve all heard about what TWG Motorsports are doing with the Cadillac Formula 1 program with the facility over 400,000 square feet in Fishers.”

In addition, Helmling said their Andretti Global IndyCar operation has taken over the former IndyStar printing operation in Indianapolis and done a total renovation on that.

“You look at what Ed Carpenter is doing up in Westfield and what the Rahal’s have done in Zionsville,” Helmling said. “Then, McLaren took over the former IndyCar shop and probably invested well north of $25 million just to renovate that facility. This is a real commitment on the part of the racing operations.”

While Helmling is focused on the month of May, he says the econimc engine doesn’t stop after the checkered flag drops at the Speedway. NASCAR returns for the Brickyard 400 in July, followed by an IMSA six-hour endurance race in September.

“There are 18 automotive companies that participate in the IMSA series,” Helmling said. “That gives Indiana a great opportunity to be able to showcase our state to all of those automotive companies. We also have the granddaddy of drag racing when NHRA conducts their U.S. Nationals Labor Day weekend at the Indianapolis Raceway Park. Of course, the biggest tradeshow for motorsports in the world by far and away is the Performance Racing Industry Show when it comes to town in December.”

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Race Team Investments Assisting Indiana Economy was originally published on wibc.com