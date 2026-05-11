Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History
Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History
At the Indianapolis 500, greatness is often measured in inches and decided in a heartbeat.
For 200 laps, drivers push the edge of control at speeds that leave no room for doubt, knowing that one perfect move, one late charge, or one split-second mistake can change racing history forever.
That’s what makes the closest finishes at Indy so unforgettable.
They are more than dramatic endings.
They are tests of nerve, timing, and precision on one of the most iconic stages in sports.
The roar of the crowd, the tension of the final lap, and the sight of cars charging toward the yard of bricks create a kind of pressure few events can match.
In those final moments, legends are made and heartbreak arrives just as fast.
These five finishes capture the pure thrill of Indianapolis at its best, where fractions of a second separate victory from what might have been.
Take a look below at the Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History.
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1. Al Unser Jr. grabs the checkered flag just 0.043 seconds before Scott Goodyear in 1992.
The 1992 Indianapolis 500 delivered one of the closest finishes in race history, with Al Unser Jr. beating Scott Goodyear by just 0.043 seconds. It was a blink-and-you-miss-it finish that still stands as an Indy 500 classic.
2. Ryan Hunter-Reay crosses the Yard of Bricks 0.06 seconds before Helio Castroneves in 2014.
Ryan Hunter-Reay edged Helio Castroneves by just 0.06 seconds in the 2014 Indianapolis 500, charging across the Yard of Bricks in a heart-stopping finish. It was a flat-out dash to the line and one of the closest endings in Indy history.
3. Sam Hornish passes Marco Andretti to earn his first Indianapolis 500 win in 2006 by 0.0635 seconds.
Sam Hornish Jr. made a last-lap move on Marco Andretti to steal the 2006 Indianapolis 500 and claim his first win by just 0.0635 seconds. It was a wild sprint to the finish and an instant classic at Indy.
4. Juan Pablo Montoya beats Will Power by 0.1045 seconds in 2015.
Juan Pablo Montoya outdueled Will Power in a breathtaking finish to win the 2015 Indianapolis 500 by just 0.1045 seconds. It was a fearless charge to the line and another unforgettable Indy classic.
5. The 1982 battle between Gordon Johncock and Rick Mears went down in history with 0.16 seconds between the cars… and Johncock as the winner.
The 1982 Indianapolis 500 ended in a historic duel, with Gordon Johncock holding off Rick Mears by just 0.16 seconds. It was a fierce charge to the finish and one of Indy’s most unforgettable battles.
Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History was originally published on hankfm.com