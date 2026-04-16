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NWS: Mostly Dry Across Indiana, Rain Returns Saturday Morning

Wind is expected to be the main concern with Saturday’s storms.

Published on April 16, 2026

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Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Rain moves across parts of Indiana today, followed by a break in the weather Friday before storms return early Saturday and cooler air settles in to end the weekend.

Aaron Updike with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says some spotty showers are possible this afternoon, but most areas should stay dry.

“There’s gonna be still a little bit of moisture, so I can’t rule out isolated showers, but for the most part it should remain dry over most areas this afternoon,” Updike said.

Conditions turn quieter heading into Friday.

“As we get into tonight and tomorrow, we’re actually gonna get a dry stretch,” Updike said.

That changes late Friday into early Saturday as a system develops to the west and moves in.

“We’re looking at some storms developing upstream in Illinois and Wisconsin late Friday, and that will push into central Indiana earlier on Saturday,” Updike said. “Right now, it looks like the best chance for rain is going to be between around 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday.”

Some showers could linger into late morning or early afternoon before clearing out later in the day.

“It might be some lingering showers late morning, early afternoon, but by mid to late Saturday afternoon we should be dry again,” he said.

Wind is expected to be the main concern with Saturday’s storms.

“After Saturday’s storm system passes through in the morning, we’re gonna get a cold front, and it’s gonna be much cooler as we get into Sunday and the early part of next week,” Updike said.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to stay in the mid to upper 50s.

NWS: Mostly Dry Across Indiana, Rain Returns Saturday Morning was originally published on wibc.com

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