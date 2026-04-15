Multiple Rounds of Severe Storms Expected Thursday Across Indiana

Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE –Severe thunderstorms are expected to move across central Indiana in two rounds Thursday, with damaging winds the main threat, according to a National Weather Service forecaster.

Cody Moore, a forecaster with the National Weather Service Indianapolis, said the first round is expected to develop during the late afternoon along and north of Interstate 70.

“We’ll get a couple storms popping up in the late afternoon along the I-70 corridor and north of it,” Moore said. “There’s still some uncertainty on exactly where storms first develop, but generally north of I-70 is where the better chance is for that first round.”

He said a second round of storms is likely later in the evening and could be more widespread.

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“Then toward the end of the evening hours, we’ll probably get another, much larger round of storms,” Moore said. “Each of these rounds has the potential to be severe, with damaging winds being the main threat.”

Moore said areas south of I-70 may see fewer storms overall, though severe weather cannot be ruled out anywhere in central Indiana.

“The greatest coverage of storms is likely going to be along and north of I-70,” he said. “South of that, you may see more limited coverage through the day.”

He said storms during daylight hours can give people more time to react.

“It’s never a good time to have severe weather, but when it’s during the day and you can see the threats coming, you’re awake, you’re alert, you’re aware of your surroundings,” Moore said.

Storms are expected to linger into early Thursday morning before tapering off, with drying conditions expected by the afternoon. Friday is expected to be the most stable day of the week.

Moore also warned that repeated rounds of rain could create isolated flooding problems, even if widespread flooding is not expected.

“If you get repeated rounds of thunderstorms over and over within the same 24-hour period, you can have a higher chance of localized flooding,” he said. “If you come upon a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown. You never know how deep the water is or what the road looks like underneath.”

Multiple Rounds of Severe Storms Expected Thursday Across Indiana was originally published on wibc.com