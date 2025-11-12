NWS: Warm Weather Returns to Indiana Soon

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures will soon be back in the 60s across Indiana.

“By the time we get to Friday, highs will reach the lowers 60s. By Saturday, highs in Indianapolis could reach 70. That’s a big difference what we were experiencing earlier this week,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma says the next best chances for rain will be Saturday into Sunday as a cold front moves in to Indiana.

“There really isn’t going to be a focus on any certain area. That front will impact the entire state,” said Puma.

Puma doesn’t expect any severe weather when the rain arrives.

