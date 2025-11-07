Listen Live
B's Blog

Journey Announces Farewell Tour, Set to Begin in 2026

Legendary rock band Journey has announced plans for a farewell tour, marking the end of an iconic era in music.

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Find Free Food Near you - Hoosiers in Indianapolis
Journey - The Final Tour - Coming to Indianapolis

Journey Announces Farewell Tour, Set to Begin in 2026

Legendary rock band Journey has announced plans for a farewell tour, marking the end of an iconic era in music.

The “Final Frontier Tour 2026” will kick off on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and run through July 2 in Laredo, Texas, with 60 North American dates scheduled for the first leg.

Founding member Neal Schon expressed gratitude to fans, stating:

“This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain added

“It’s been an incredible ride… this tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together.”

The current lineup, including vocalist Arnel Pineda, will perform hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Faithfully,” celebrating decades of music that have defined generations.

Tickets go on sale November 14, with presales starting November 11.

Journey’s farewell tour promises to be a heartfelt goodbye to fans, offering one last opportunity to experience their legendary live performances.

More from B 105.7
Trending
Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

phone app
Listen Live

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Enter To Win A Free Pass To The Christmas Nights Of Lights!
Contests

Enter to Win: Christmas Nights of Lights

B1057 music survey
Contests

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

Local

Indiana’s Best Kid-Friendly Eats

Tel-Hy Nature Preserve, W Huntington, Indiana
6 Items
Local

This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Local

How to Keep Pets Safe This Halloween

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close