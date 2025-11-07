Journey Announces Farewell Tour, Set to Begin in 2026

Legendary rock band Journey has announced plans for a farewell tour, marking the end of an iconic era in music.

The “Final Frontier Tour 2026” will kick off on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and run through July 2 in Laredo, Texas, with 60 North American dates scheduled for the first leg.

Founding member Neal Schon expressed gratitude to fans, stating:

“This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain added

“It’s been an incredible ride… this tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together.”

The current lineup, including vocalist Arnel Pineda, will perform hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Faithfully,” celebrating decades of music that have defined generations.

Tickets go on sale November 14, with presales starting November 11.

Journey’s farewell tour promises to be a heartfelt goodbye to fans, offering one last opportunity to experience their legendary live performances.