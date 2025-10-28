Listen Live
Colin Farrell Shares Batman 2 Details

Published on October 27, 2025

Colin Farrell shared updates about The Batman 2, revealing it will take place a few weeks after The Penguin.

The Batman, released in 2022, stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Farrell as Oz/The Penguin.

The Batman Part II is scheduled for 2027, with Farrell expressing excitement to reprise his role and work with the cast and director again.

Farrell mentioned that working on The Batman movies is a different experience from the HBO show, focusing more on being in that world and collaborating with the team.

Plot details for The Batman 2 are currently undisclosed, with the movie set to be released on October 1, 2027, while The Batman and The Penguin are available on HBO Max.
