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‘All-American’ Playlist For The 4th of July

There’s no better way to celebrate the 4th of July than with some good ole patriotic music, and we have the perfect all-American songs for you… literally. Get it?? Because all the song titles are about America… Okay, you get it, you get it. Anyway, here’s the perfect patriotic playlist for your 4th of July celebrations this year!

From country classics that make you want to grab a flag and two-step across the yard, to feel-good anthems that have been blasting from car radios every summer since forever, this list is packed with songs that practically scream red, white, and blue.

Whether you’re grilling out, watching fireworks light up the sky, or just cruising with the windows down, these tunes bring the perfect soundtrack to your holiday. So crank up the volume, gather your friends and family, and let the all-American spirit take over — because nothing says Independence Day quite like belting out these songs at the top of your lungs.

Bruce Springsteen, “Born In The U.S.A.