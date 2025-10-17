Listen Live
Ace Frehley Of Kiss Dead At The Age Of 74

Published on October 17, 2025

Ace Frehley In Concert
Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and legendary of Kiss, has died.

Frehley died Oct. 16 after reportedly being on life support following a recent fall at his home. He was 74.

The rocker’s family said the musician passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, in a statement to USA TODAY.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!” the statement read.

Ace Frehley Of Kiss Dead At The Age Of 74  was originally published on mix1079.com

