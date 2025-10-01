Listen Live
Conservationist Jane Goodall Passes Away At 91 While On U.S...

Conservationist Jane Goodall Passes Away At 91 While On U.S. Speaking Tour

Published on October 1, 2025

Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum 2025
Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Conservationist Jane Goodall Passes Away at 91 While on U.S. Speaking Tour

Renowned primatologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall has passed away at the age of 91 due to natural causes while on a speaking tour in California.

Her death, confirmed by the Jane Goodall Institute, marks the end of a groundbreaking career that transformed the world’s understanding of animal behavior and inspired global conservation efforts.

Goodall, born in London in 1934, began her pioneering research on chimpanzees in 1960 at Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park.

Her observations of chimpanzees using tools, displaying emotions, and forming complex social bonds challenged long-held scientific beliefs about the divide between humans and animals.

Her work redefined primatology and reshaped humanity’s relationship with the natural world.

Throughout her life, Goodall was a tireless advocate for environmental conservation, animal welfare, and youth education.

She founded the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 and launched the Roots & Shoots program in 1991 to empower young people to protect the environment.

Her efforts earned her numerous accolades, including being named a UN Messenger of Peace in 2002.

Goodall’s influence extended beyond science, as she became a global symbol of environmental stewardship.

Her legacy includes inspiring countless individuals to pursue careers in conservation and advocating for urgent action against climate change.

Tributes from around the world have poured in, celebrating her profound impact on science, conservation, and humanity.

Goodall is survived by her son, Hugo, and three grandchildren.

Her life’s work and message of hope for the planet will continue to inspire future generations to protect and cherish the natural world.

