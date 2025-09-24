Listen Live
The #1 Song the Year You Turned 16

Published on September 24, 2025

Turning 16 is a milestone — driver’s licenses, first cars, and freedom. But do you remember which song was sitting at the top of the charts when you hit “Sweet 16”?

We’ve pulled together the #1 Billboard Hot 100 song for every year you might have turned 16. Scroll down, find your birth year, and rediscover the soundtrack of your teenage years.

#1 Songs the Year You Turned 16

  • Born in 1950 → At 16 in 1966: “Ballad of the Green Berets” – SSgt. Barry Sadler
  • 1951 → 1967: “To Sir With Love” – Lulu
  • 1952 → 1968: “Hey Jude” – The Beatles
  • 1953 → 1969: “Sugar, Sugar” – The Archies
  • 1954 → 1970: “Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Simon & Garfunkel
  • 1955 → 1971: “Joy to the World” – Three Dog Night
  • 1956 → 1972: “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” – Roberta Flack
  • 1957 → 1973: “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” – Dawn feat. Tony Orlando
  • 1958 → 1974: “The Way We Were” – Barbra Streisand
  • 1959 → 1975: “Love Will Keep Us Together” – Captain & Tennille
  • 1960 → 1976: “Silly Love Songs” – Paul McCartney & Wings
  • 1961 → 1977: “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)” – Rod Stewart
  • 1962 → 1978: “Shadow Dancing” – Andy Gibb
  • 1963 → 1979: “My Sharona” – The Knack
  • 1964 → 1980: “Call Me” – Blondie
  • 1965 → 1981: “Endless Love” – Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
  • 1966 → 1982: “Physical” – Olivia Newton-John
  • 1967 → 1983: “Every Breath You Take” – The Police
  • 1968 → 1984: “When Doves Cry” – Prince
  • 1969 → 1985: “Careless Whisper” – Wham!
  • 1970 → 1986: “That’s What Friends Are For” – Dionne & Friends
  • 1971 → 1987: “Walk Like an Egyptian” – The Bangles
  • 1972 → 1988: “Faith” – George Michael
  • 1973 → 1989: “Look Away” – Chicago
  • 1974 → 1990: “Hold On” – Wilson Phillips
  • 1975 → 1991: “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” – Bryan Adams
  • 1976 → 1992: “End of the Road” – Boyz II Men
  • 1977 → 1993: “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston
  • 1978 → 1994: “The Sign” – Ace of Base
  • 1979 → 1995: “Gangsta’s Paradise” – Coolio feat. L.V.
  • 1980 → 1996: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” – Los Del Rio
  • 1981 → 1997: “Candle in the Wind 1997 / Something About the Way You Look Tonight” – Elton John
  • 1982 → 1998: “Too Close” – Next
  • 1983 → 1999: “Believe” – Cher
  • 1984 → 2000: “Breathe” – Faith Hill
  • 1985 → 2001: “Fallin’” – Alicia Keys
  • 1986 → 2002: “How You Remind Me” – Nickelback
  • 1987 → 2003: “In Da Club” – 50 Cent
  • 1988 → 2004: “Yeah!” – Usher feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris
  • 1989 → 2005: “We Belong Together” – Mariah Carey
  • 1990 → 2006: “Bad Day” – Daniel Powter
  • 1991 → 2007: “Irreplaceable” – Beyoncé
  • 1992 → 2008: “Low” – Flo Rida feat. T-Pain
  • 1993 → 2009: “Boom Boom Pow” – The Black Eyed Peas
  • 1994 → 2010: “Tik Tok” – Kesha
  • 1995 → 2011: “Rolling in the Deep” – Adele
  • 1996 → 2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know” – Gotye feat. Kimbra
  • 1997 → 2013: “Thrift Shop” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz
  • 1998 → 2014: “Happy” – Pharrell Williams
  • 1999 → 2015: “Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
  • 2000 → 2016: “Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber
  • 2001 → 2017: “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
  • 2002 → 2018: “God’s Plan” – Drake
  • 2003 → 2019: “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
  • 2004 → 2020: “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
  • 2005 → 2021: “Levitating” – Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby
  • 2006 → 2022: “As It Was” – Harry Styles
  • 2007 → 2023: “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
  • 2008 → 2024: “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
  • 2009 → 2025: “Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

