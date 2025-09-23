Source: Thank you for your assistant / Getty

This Small-Town Indiana Bakery Has Doughnuts Worth the Drive

Tucked away in Ossian, Indiana, Heyerly’s Bakery has been serving locals and travelers alike since 1931. Nearly a century later, this family-owned spot is still known as one of the best bakeries in Indiana—and its doughnuts are worth every mile of the drive.

Fresh Doughnuts That Locals Love

When you step inside Heyerly’s, the first thing you notice is the smell of fresh doughnuts straight from the fryer. Their most famous treat—the applesauce doughnut—is soft, perfectly spiced, and dusted with sugar. It’s the kind of pastry that keeps people lining up early in the morning.

Visitors are also greeted with a free cup of coffee and a few doughnut holes, a welcoming tradition that makes the bakery feel less like a shop and more like a community gathering place.

More Than Just Doughnuts

While the doughnuts steal the spotlight, Heyerly’s offers far more. Customers can take home loaves of homemade bread, buttery cookies, and even fresh pasta. Their dessert case is packed with favorites like cinnamon rolls, fruit-filled strudels, and old-fashioned pies—from classic apple to rich pecan.

A Bakery Full of Nostalgia

Walking through the doors feels like stepping back in time. With glass display cases, handwritten signs, and the comforting aroma of sugar and yeast, Heyerly’s brings back memories of small-town bakeries from decades past.

Located at 107 N Jefferson Street in Ossian, the bakery is easy to find and nearly impossible to leave without a box of treats.

A True Indiana Hidden Gem

Indiana is filled with great places to eat, but Heyerly’s stands out for its history, quality, and small-town charm. Whether you’re looking for the best doughnuts in Indiana, a pie for the holidays, or just a cozy stop on a weekend road trip, Heyerly’s Bakery is worth the visit.