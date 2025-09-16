Listen Live
First 317 Pairs of Haliburton’s New Shoe to Be Sold Here

Published on September 16, 2025

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Tyrese Haliburton’s signature shoes from Puma drop on September 26th. In a nod to the Indianapolis area code, 317 pairs will be sold a day early at a pop up “Hali Mart” in downtown Indy.

What: Haili-Mart, celebrating the launch of the Hali 1 in its Opal colorway — shades of blue.

Where: 901 N. Pennsylvania Street across from the Indianapolis Public Library.

When: 3-7P on 9/25/25.

Who: Both Haliburton and shoe designer Salehe Bembury will be there.

The shoe retails for $130.

