Famous September Birthdays

Published on September 8, 2025

beyonce
Source: SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

September is full of stars—literally! From Hollywood actors to musicians, athletes, and influential figures, many famous personalities were born this month. Whether you’re celebrating your own birthday or just love celebrity trivia, here’s a list of some of the most notable September birthdays.

1. Beyoncé – September 4, 1981

Queen Bey needs no introduction. The singer, actress, and business mogul continues to dominate music charts and inspire fans worldwide.

2. Keanu Reeves – September 2, 1964

Known for iconic roles in The Matrix and John Wick, Keanu Reeves is celebrated for his acting talent and humble personality.

3. Zendaya – September 1, 1996

The multi-talented actress, singer, and fashion icon has risen to fame with hits like Euphoria and her roles in Spider-Man films.

4. Jimmy Fallon – September 19, 1974

The late-night talk show host, comedian, and writer continues to entertain audiences with his humor and celebrity interviews.

5. Michael B. Jordan – September 9, 1987

From Black Panther to Creed, Michael B. Jordan has made a huge mark on film and television.

6. Serena Williams – September 26, 1981

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has not only dominated sports but also become a global icon for empowerment.

7. Adam Sandler – September 9, 1966

Beloved actor, comedian, and musician Adam Sandler has entertained generations with his comedic genius.

8. Colin Firth – September 10, 1960

Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth is known for his memorable performances in The King’s Speech and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

9. Hugh Grant – September 9, 1960

British actor Hugh Grant has charmed audiences worldwide with his roles in romantic comedies and dramas.

10. Willow Smith – September 3, 2000

Singer, actress, and fashion-forward star Willow Smith continues to make waves in music and pop culture.

