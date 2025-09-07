Listen Live
Colts Dominate Dolphins, Win First Opener Since 2013

Published on September 7, 2025

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts
Michael Hickey

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts started off the 2025 regular season in style by taking down the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium 33-8.

The Colts decided to put their faith in quarterback Daniel Jones by making him their starter before the season. He rewarded them for that decision in Game 1 by completing 22 of 29 passes for 272 yards and one passing touchdown. He also carried the ball seven times for 26 yards and rushed for two scores.

The Colts defense forced three Dolphin turnovers and they didn’t commit a turnover. They also had three sacks.

They had the ball for 38:43 while Miami only held it for 21:17.

Michael Pittman led the Colts in receiving with 80 yards on six catches and one touchdown. Rookie Colts tight end Tyler Warren caught 7 passes for 76 yards

The Colts also honored their late owner Jim Irsay, who died in May, by inducting him into the team’s Ring of Honor.

With a record of 1-0, the Colts face the Denver Broncos at home next Sunday at 4:05.

Colts Dominate Dolphins, Win First Opener Since 2013  was originally published on wibc.com

