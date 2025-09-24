Celebrities Celebrating October Birthdays
October is here which means it’s officially fall! Fall is full of pumpkin spice and everything nice, including some of your favorite celebrities’ birthdays! Check out below which birthdays to celebrate this month.
Julie Andrews
Actress
October 1, 1935
Sting
Musician
October 2, 1951
Gwen Stefani
Singer-songwriter
October 3, 1969
John Mellencamp
Musician
October 7, 1951
Simon Cowell
Music and Talent Show Judge & Businessman
October 7, 1959
Matt Damon
Actor
October 8, 1970
Nick Cannon
Actor & Television Presenter
October 8, 1980
Bruno Mars
Singer-songwriter
October 8, 1985
Bella Thorne
Actress
October 8, 1997
John Lennon
Singer-songwriter & Member of The Beatles
October 9, 1940
Brett Favre
NFL Quarterback
October 10, 1969
Mario Lopez
Actor
October 10, 1973
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Auto Racer
October 10, 1974
Cardi B
Rapper
October 11, 1992
Josh Hutcherson
Actor
October 12, 1992
Paul Simon
Singer-songwriter
October 13, 1941
Usher
Singer-songwriter
October 14, 1978
John Mayer
Singer-songwriter
October 16, 1977
Eminem
Rapper
October 17, 1972
Zac Efron
Actor
October 18, 1987
Tom Petty
Singer-songwriter
October 20, 1950 – October 2, 2017
Snoop Dogg
Rapper
October 20, 1971
John Krasinski
Actor
October 20, 1979
Kim Kardashian
Media Personality & Businesswoman
October 21, 1980
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic
Singer-songwriter
October 23, 1959
Ryan Reynolds
Actor
October 23, 1976
Drake
Rapper
October 24, 1986
Katy Perry
Singer-songwriter
October 25, 1984
Caitlyn Jenner
Television personality
October 28, 1949
Bill Gates
Founder of Microsoft & Businessman
October 28, 1955
Julia Roberts
Actress
October 28, 1967
Winona Ryder
Actress
October 29, 1971
