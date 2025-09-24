Listen Live
Celebrities Celebrating October Birthdays

Published on September 24, 2025

October is here which means it’s officially fall! Fall is full of pumpkin spice and everything nice, including some of your favorite celebrities’ birthdays! Check out below which birthdays to celebrate this month. 

Julie Andrews

Actress
October 1, 1935

Sting

Musician 
October 2, 1951

 
 
 
 
 
Thank you for all of the kind birthday wishes that I received yesterday ✨

Gwen Stefani

Singer-songwriter
October 3, 1969

John Mellencamp

Musician 
October 7, 1951

Simon Cowell 

Music and Talent Show Judge & Businessman 
October 7, 1959

Matt Damon

Actor
October 8, 1970

Nick Cannon

Actor & Television Presenter 
October 8, 1980

Bruno Mars

Singer-songwriter
October 8, 1985
Bella Thorne

Actress
October 8, 1997

John Lennon

Singer-songwriter & Member of The Beatles
October 9, 1940

Brett Favre

NFL Quarterback 
October 10, 1969

Mario Lopez

Actor
October 10, 1973

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Auto Racer
October 10, 1974

Cardi B

Rapper
October 11, 1992

Josh Hutcherson

Actor
October 12, 1992

Paul Simon

Singer-songwriter 
October 13, 1941

Usher

Singer-songwriter
October 14, 1978

John Mayer

Singer-songwriter
October 16, 1977

Eminem

Rapper
October 17, 1972

Zac Efron

Actor
October 18, 1987

Tom Petty

Singer-songwriter
October 20, 1950 – October 2, 2017

Snoop Dogg

Rapper
October 20, 1971

John Krasinski

Actor
October 20, 1979

Kim Kardashian 

Media Personality & Businesswoman 
October 21, 1980

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

Singer-songwriter
October 23, 1959

Ryan Reynolds

Actor
October 23, 1976

Drake

Rapper
October 24, 1986

Katy Perry

Singer-songwriter
October 25, 1984

Caitlyn Jenner

Television personality 
October 28, 1949

Bill Gates

Founder of Microsoft & Businessman 
October 28, 1955

Julia Roberts

Actress
October 28, 1967

Winona Ryder

Actress
October 29, 1971
 
Photo Credit:  golubovy / Getty Images

