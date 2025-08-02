Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon prioritize co-parenting their children, Monroe and Moroccan, in a way that ensures a peaceful transition between them.

Carey emphasized the importance of fairness in the co-parenting arrangement, stating, “They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time.”

Nick Cannon highlighted the focus on the children’s well-being, stating, “Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.”

He also reflected on his marriage to Carey, expressing the internal struggle of being overshadowed by her fame, questioning his identity and role in the relationship.

Mariah Carey is set to release her 16th studio album, Here For It All, on September 26, while Nick Cannon continues his role as the host and producer of Wild ‘N Out.

Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/lucille-barilla/mariah-carey-gets-candid-about-co-parenting-with-nick-cannon

