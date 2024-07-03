Listen Live
Ann Wilson announces cancer diagnosis, postpones Heart tour

Published on July 3, 2024

Ann Wilson, lead singer of Heart, has announced that she has cancer and the band is postponing the remaining shows on its Royal Flush Tour while she undergoes treatment.

Wilson underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is now recovering, but her doctors have recommended preventive chemotherapy and time off from performing. The postponed shows will be rescheduled for 2025, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored. Wilson expressed her desire to return to the stage and thanked fans for their support, while also indicating that this will be her last public statement on the matter.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have been making music together since the ’70s and were recently honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy.

