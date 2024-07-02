Listen Live
New Sleep Hack Promises You’ll Fall Asleep Easier Than You Ever Have

Published on July 2, 2024

Forget the melatonin gummies, something called “The Alpha Bridge Sleep Hack” is making the rounds on TikTok. Many say it’s helped them fall asleep easier (and faster) than ever before.

Here’s what you do…

  • Get comfortable in your bed. (If you’re on a plane or train, get as comfy as possible.)
  • Close your eyes and count to 30.
  • Next, open your eyes slightly, so only a sliver of them is open like a half-moon shape.
  • Count to five as you hold them slightly open.
  • Fully close your eyes again and count to 30.
  • Open your eyes halfway again and count to five.
  • Close your eyes one more time and focus on your breath.
  • Slowly breathe in and out through your nose, and you should drift off to sleep.

Read more about it here.

