Top 2 Things 80 Year Olds Regret Worrying About When They Were Younger

What people over 80 say they regret worrying about when they were younger…

Top two answers:

They wish they didn’t care what people thought about them as much. I have gotten so much better at that in recent years. I care about what my spouse, my boss, and my audience thinks of me… and not really anybody else. They wish they didn’t worry so much about the outcome of situations. One 85 year old man said… “Whatever it is, don’t worry about the outcome… just show up and do your best… because what else could you do?” I’m not as good at that one. Better than I used to be, but still a lot of room for growth.

