The One Word Reply You Shouldn’t Use in a Text

Published on June 12, 2024

Since really the onset of emails, people have become much more cognizant of how “tone” of our words can often be misconstrued. With shorter, more brief communication with text messages, we are learning there are certain words and responses that can be interpreted as harsh or dismissive.

Many have written about the use of “okay” or the shorter response “k” as being no-no’s when it comes to responding to a text because people can view these responses as rude. Some even see the use of a period at the end of the sentence as being rude. Now, we are learning the one word response “sure” is now being seen as people can interpret has sarcastic or unenthusiastic. The general consensus is that, unfortunately in some succinct responses can sometimes send an unintended message and that when it doubt, fully writing out a (relatively) longer response can more accurately reflect your feelings.

