Why You Should Sit on the Floor More

With people sitting at computers for many jobs, we hear plenty of warnings about “sitting too much” because of how detrimental it can be to our overall health. But apparently not all sitting is equal. Some of are speaking of the benefits of sitting … on the floor!

Unless you are a child, your days of sitting the floor might be few and far between, but as we age there can be some advantages of taking a seat on your living room carpet. Some doctors are suggested sitting cross-legged on the floor from time to time, which can help when it comes to our flexibility and help with mobility. Sitting this way can also aid our posture and strengthen several parts of our bodies including hips, thighs, lower back and knees. Plus the act of getting up lends itself to improving our strength and balance.