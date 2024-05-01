Listen Live
Walgreens Selling Out After Crazed Fans Buy Up Store Brand Gummy Candy

Published on May 1, 2024

Walgreens has a store brand gummy candy that is so popular they can’t keep it in stock!

The Walgreens store brand for grocery items is “Nice.”  These are Nice mango gummies.  People love them so much because they have a peelable exterior.

I don’t know exactly what that means, but now I’m most curious.  So, you may want to look for that next time you’re in Walgreens.

