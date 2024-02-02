Travel Warning Issued for Popular Spring Break Destination

The State Department is issuing a travel warning for Jamaica. They say home invasions, homicides, and sexual assaults are common – even at resorts… and police are often slow to respond, if they do at all.

The healthcare there is also not great and they sometimes will make you pay cash before helping you.

Here’s my questions – why go? There are so many beautiful places with a beach that don’t have these risks.

