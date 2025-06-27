Top-Rated Amusement Parks in the U.S.
Indiana Amusement Park Ranks Among America’s Top 10 Best-Rated
Looking for the perfect theme park for your next family getaway?
A new study by Chicks Gold analyzed visitor reviews to uncover the top-rated amusement parks in America—and Indiana’s own Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari made the top 10!
Using data from Google and Tripadvisor, parks with 10,000+ reviews were ranked based on the percentage of 5-star ratings.
1. Discovery Cove – Orlando, Florida
⭐️ 85.29% of visitors gave it 5 stars
Discovery Cove is a one-of-a-kind tropical oasis. Visitors love the all-inclusive experience, where you can swim with dolphins, snorkel with eagle rays, and float through a freshwater oasis. It’s quiet, luxurious, and offers a unique escape from the usual park chaos. It’s also part of the SeaWorld family.
2. Knoebels Amusement Resort – Elysburg, Pennsylvania
⭐️ 83.30%
A family-owned classic, Knoebels is America’s largest free-admission amusement park. Known for its nostalgic charm and affordability, it features 60+ rides, including three wooden coasters, a century-old carousel, and free picnic areas.
3. Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
⭐️ 80.74%
This mountain coaster winds through the scenic Smoky Mountains. Riders control their speed, making it fun for thrill-seekers and first-timers. It’s also one of the longest downhill tracks in the U.S., with rides lasting up to 8 minutes.
4. Universal Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida
⭐️ 80.13%
This park is a themed thrill ride paradise, with immersive zones like Marvel Super Hero Island, Jurassic Park, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. High-speed roller coasters and 3D attractions draw fans of all ages.
5. Disney California Adventure – Anaheim, California
⭐️ 78.99%
Located next to Disneyland, this park features lands inspired by California and Disney favorites. Popular areas include Pixar Pier, Avengers Campus, and Cars Land, making it a hit with families and Marvel fans alike.
6. Magic Kingdom – Bay Lake, Florida
⭐️ 77.72%
Walt Disney World’s iconic park is home to Cinderella Castle, classic rides like Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion, and endless character meet-and-greets. It’s the most visited theme park in the world for a reason.
7. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex – Merritt Island, Florida
⭐️ 77.58%
This isn’t your average park—space lovers will enjoy rocket exhibits, astronaut meetups, and immersive simulators. Visitors can even witness live launches depending on timing. It’s a mix of education and excitement.
8. Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Bay Lake, Florida
⭐️76.82%
Where else can you go on a safari, ride a banshee in Pandora, and see live animal exhibits all in one park? Animal Kingdom blends wildlife with storytelling in true Disney fashion.
9. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida
⭐️ 76.51%
A working movie studio and theme park, Universal Studios offers blockbuster attractions like the Transformers ride, The Simpsons land, and Diagon Alley from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It’s fast-paced and full of movie magic.
10. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari – Santa Claus, Indiana
⭐️76.33%
This family-owned Indiana gem offers free soft drinks, free sunscreen, and free parking—a rarity in the amusement park world. It’s divided into holiday-themed lands and features award-winning wooden coasters and one of the best water parks in the country, including record-breaking water coasters.
11. FULL LIST: TOP 50
|Rank
|Theme Park
|Location
|% of 5-Star Reviews
|1
|Discovery Cove
|Orlando, FL
|85.29%
|2
|Knoebels Amusement Resort
|Elysburg, PA
|83.30%
|3
|Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster
|Pigeon Forge, TN
|80.74%
|4
|Universal Islands of Adventure
|Orlando, FL
|80.13%
|5
|Disney California Adventure
|Anaheim, CA
|78.99%
|6
|Magic Kingdom
|Bay Lake, FL
|77.72%
|7
|Kennedy Space Center
|Merritt Island, FL
|77.58%
|8
|Disney’s Animal Kingdom
|Bay Lake, FL
|76.82%
|9
|Universal Studios Florida
|Orlando, FL
|76.51%
|10
|Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari
|Santa Claus, IN
|76.33%
|11
|Epcot
|Bay Lake, FL
|76.23%
|12
|Disneyland
|Anaheim, CA
|75.86%
|13
|Breckenridge Ski Resort
|Breckenridge, CO
|75.52%
|14
|The Island in Pigeon Forge
|Pigeon Forge, TN
|74.26%
|15
|Cedar Point
|Sandusky, OH
|74.14%
|16
|Disney’s Hollywood Studios
|Bay Lake, FL
|73.94%
|17
|Universal Studios Hollywood
|Universal City, CA
|73.00%
|18
|Dollywood
|Pigeon Forge, TN
|72.35%
|19
|Silver Dollar City
|Branson, MO
|72.18%
|20
|Knott’s Berry Farm
|Buena Park, CA
|72.16%
|21
|Fun Spot America – Orlando
|Orlando, FL
|72.07%
|22
|Gatorland
|Orlando, FL
|71.95%
|23
|Kings Island
|Kings Mills, OH
|71.91%
|24
|Fun Spot America – Kissimmee
|Kissimmee, FL
|71.80%
|25
|ICON Park
|Orlando, FL
|70.62%
|26
|ZooTampa at Lowry Park
|Tampa, FL
|70.28%
|27
|Silverwood Theme Park
|Athol, ID
|70.00%
|28
|Six Flags Magic Mountain
|Valencia, CA
|69.54%
|29
|Wildlife World
|Litchfield Park, AZ
|68.84%
|30
|Nickelodeon Universe
|East Rutherford, NJ
|68.73%
|31
|Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
|Tampa, FL
|68.30%
|32
|Pacific Park
|Santa Monica, CA
|67.76%
|33
|Nickelodeon Universe
|Bloomington, MN
|67.69%
|34
|Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
|Santa Cruz, CA
|67.43%
|35
|SeaWorld Orlando
|Orlando, FL
|67.42%
|36
|Busch Gardens Williamsburg
|Williamsburg, VA
|67.16%
|37
|Kemah Boardwalk
|Kemah, TX
|66.87%
|38
|Hersheypark
|Hershey, PA
|66.74%
|39
|Morey’s Piers
|Wildwood, NJ
|66.72%
|40
|Carowinds
|Charlotte, NC
|66.34%
|41
|Canobie Lake Park
|Salem, NH
|66.31%
|42
|Wild Adventures
|Valdosta, GA
|66.18%
|43
|Belmont Park
|San Diego, CA
|66.07%
|44
|Traders Village
|Grand Prairie, TX
|66.01%
|45
|Old Town
|Kissimmee, FL
|65.57%
|46
|SeaWorld San Diego
|San Diego, CA
|64.59%
|47
|Six Flags Great Adventure
|Jackson, NJ
|64.57%
|48
|Kings Dominion
|Doswell, VA
|64.47%
|49
|Jenkinson’s Boardwalk
|Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
|64.12%
|50
|Lagoon
|Farmington, UT
|64.10%