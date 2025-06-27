Top-Rated Amusement Parks in the U.S.

Indiana Amusement Park Ranks Among America’s Top 10 Best-Rated

Looking for the perfect theme park for your next family getaway?

A new study by Chicks Gold analyzed visitor reviews to uncover the top-rated amusement parks in America—and Indiana’s own Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari made the top 10!

Using data from Google and Tripadvisor, parks with 10,000+ reviews were ranked based on the percentage of 5-star ratings.

Here’s the Top-Rated Amusement Parks in the U.S.: