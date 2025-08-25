Old Restaurants in Indiana We Wish Would Come Back

Indiana has long been a food-loving state.

From drive-ins to fine dining, our local restaurant scene has seen unforgettable places come and go.

Whether you grew up in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, or beyond—chances are you still crave a slice of the past.

Here’s a list of beloved Indiana restaurants that closed their doors but left a lasting legacy.

Some haven’t been gone long, others have been closed for decades, but all hold a special place in Hoosier hearts.

Here are Old Restaurants in Indiana We Wish Would Come Back:

1. Brown Derby – Various Locations Source:na Old-school elegance with steaks, French onion soup, and dim lighting. 2. Ch-Chi’s Source:na This national Mexican chain had a big presence in Indiana throughout the ’80s and ’90s. Known for fried ice cream, chimichangas, and endless chips and salsa, it was the go-to spot for birthdays and family celebrations before closing after a major recall in the early 2000s. 3. Sam’s Subway Restaurant Group – Indianapolis Source:na From black bottom pie to kosher deli sandwiches and even a restaurant built to look like a cave, Sam’s was unforgettable until it went bankrupt in 1978. 4. Key West Shrimp House – Indianapolis & More Source:na Steak, seafood, and porthole windows made this southside location feel like a ship at sea. 5. Roselyn Bakery – Statewide Source:na Home to Sweetheart Coffee Cakes and Zebra Brownies, this bakery’s signs and sweets are still found in Kroger stores today. 6. The Tea Room at L.S. Ayres – Indianapolis Source:na This elegant downtown spot served velvet chicken soup, pot pies, and kids’ “hobo lunches.” The recreated version at the Indiana State Museum still draws crowds during the holidays. 7. Paramount Music Palace – Indianapolis Source:na More than dinner—this was a show. Built around a Wurlitzer organ, it served pizza and pasta with a side of Star Wars themes and sing-alongs. 8. Snooty Fox – Nora Neighborhood, Indy Source:na A British-style pub revamped by Restaurant: Impossible in 2011, but sadly closed soon after. 9. Burger Chef – Statewide Source:na Founded in Indy in 1957, Burger Chef revolutionized fast food with its Big Chef burger and the original Funmeal—pre-dating the Happy Meal. 10. The Glass Chimney – Carmel Source:na Fine dining with European flair and a legendary Austrian chef. Opened in 1976, closed after 32 years. 11. Acapulco Joe’s – Indianapolis Source:na One of the first Mexican restaurants in Indy, it was a favorite for tacos and patriotism—playing “God Bless America” every day at noon. 12. Tee Pee Restaurant – Indianapolis Source:na A true icon with its giant teepee roof, this drive-in was a favorite for burgers, pies, and teenage cruising until it closed in the early 1980s. 13. The Huddle – Indianapolis Source:na A 24-hour diner chain known for its massive menus and breakfast anytime. All locations closed by 1976. 14. Shakey’s Pizza Parlor – Indianapolis Source:na With live music, silent movies, and family-style pizza, it was a go-to from the ’60s to ’80s. 15. Don the Beachcomber – South Bend Source:na A tiki bar and restaurant that brought Polynesian flair and mystery cocktails to northern Indiana. 16. Hollywood Bar & Filmworks – Indianapolis Source:na Before luxury dine-in theaters, this downtown gem offered dinner and a movie in one experience. 17. ShowBiz Pizza – Statewide Before Chuck E. Cheese took over, ShowBiz had the Rock-afire Explosion band and a slightly chaotic, unpolished charm we’ll never forget. 18. Gray’s Cafeteria – Mooresville An Indiana institution for comfort food and pie. Gray’s was the place your grandparents swore had the best fried chicken and coconut cream pie in the state. The line wrapped around the building every Sunday after church. It officially closed in 2020 after 75 years of serving home-style meals with no frills—just heart. 19. Front Page 20. The Ground Round The Ground Round was famous for its casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fun, interactive dining experience. Kids loved the popcorn machines, arcade games, and table-side balloon animals. Parents loved the relaxed vibe. Its innovative take on casual dining made it the place for birthday parties and family nights out. 21. Maggie Moo’s 22. Old Country Buffet 23. Roy Rogers 24. Shoney’s 25. Boogie Burger 26. Don Pablo’s 27. Ponderosa Steakhouse 28. Scotty’s 29. Peppy’s 30. G.D. Ritzy’s 31. Steak and Ale 32. Big Boy 33. Rax Roast Beef 34. Bennigan’s 35. Village Inn 36. Kenny Rogers Roasters 37. Zantigo 38. Ryan’s Steakhouse 39. Sirloin Stockade 40. Hot n’ Now 41. York Steakhouse 42. Red Barn 43. Lum’s 44. Sambo’s