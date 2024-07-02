Indiana State Fair Unveils 2024 New Fair Food

The Indiana State Fair is back with a mouth-watering lineup of new culinary delights. Held in Indianapolis from August 2nd to August 18th, the 2024 fair promises an unforgettable experience with 43 innovative and delicious food creations. From savory to sweet, these delectable treats are set to tantalize the taste buds of fairgoers, making this year’s fair a must-visit event.
Whether you’re a fan of classic comfort foods with a twist or eager to try something completely new, the Indiana State Fair has something to satisfy every craving.
Fairgoers can vote for their favorite new food items at information booths or using QR codes at each concession stand. The top three winners receive cash prizes and a Golden Ticket entry to the World Food Championships.
For more details, visit Indiana State Fair. The 2024 Indiana State Fair runs from August 2nd to August 18th (closed Mondays).
Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exciting new entries you can look forward to enjoying at this year’s fair.
1. All-American Mary (Urick Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
A classic bloody Mary with a mini corn on the cob, cheeseburger slider, fried mac and cheese, fried pickles, waffle fries, hotdog slider, and a mini apple pie.
2. Aloha Hot Honey Chicken Nachos (Urick Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
Crispy tortilla chips, taco seasoned chicken, creamy queso, sweet pineapple chunks, Mike’s Hot Honey, and zesty mango salsa.
3. Amish Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites (Wilson Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
Pretzel bites with Amish Peanut Butter Spread, featuring a peanut butter marshmallow flavor.
4. BBQ Totchos (Wagner Food Services)Source:Indiana State Fair
Tater tots topped with pulled pork, cheese sauce, jalapeños, sour cream, and BBQ sauce.
5. Bison Smashburger Taco (Red Frazier Food Truck)Source:Indiana State Fair
Bison burger pressed into a flour tortilla with classic fixings and Signature Smash Burger Sauce.
6. Blue Ribbon Blueberry Milkshake (American Dairy Association)Source:Indiana State Fair
A refreshing blueberry shake perfect for summer.
7. Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed Elephant Ear (The Bakerman)Source:Indiana State Fair
An elephant ear stuffed with blueberry cheesecake filling.
8. Boba Lemonade Shake-Up (Indiana Ribeye)Source:Indiana State Fair
Fresh squeezed lemonade shake-ups with various flavors of Boba.
9. Bratzilla (Urick Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
A 1/3 pound bratwurst on a pretzel bun with creamy hatch queso, BBQ pulled pork, crispy onions, and jalapeños.
10. Chili Cheese Empanada (Newfields)Source:Indiana State Fair
A deep-fried empanada filled with house-made chili, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onions, scallions, and corn chips, served with cheddar cheese sauce and sour cream.
11. Chili Cheese Frito Corn in a Cup (Wilson Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
A cup of corn, nacho cheese, chili, and Chili Cheese Fritos.
12. Chocolate Caramel Coffee Float: “The Triple C Float” (Hook’s Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain)Source:Indiana State Fair
Iced coffee with ice cream, chocolate and caramel syrups, whipped cream, and caramel sauce.
13. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake (R & W Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
Funnel cake topped with cinnamon, sugar, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and vanilla icing.
14. Cookie Butter Elephant Ear (Urick Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
An elephant ear slathered with creamy cookie butter and topped with crushed Biscoff cookies.
15. Deep Fried Golden Oreo (Orme Deep Fried Treats)Source:Indiana State Fair
16. Dill Pickle Dr. Pepper (R & W Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
Dr. Pepper with dill pickle spears and a splash of pickle juice.
17. Dill Pickle Lemon Shake-Up (R & W Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
A lemon shake-up with fresh ingredients, pickle juice, and a pickle spear.
18. Fried Ice Cream Cone (Freud Family Foods)Source:Indiana State Fair
Vanilla ice cream rolled in corn flakes, flash-fried, topped with honey, chocolate, and whipped cream, served in a waffle cone.
19. Fried Sugar Biscuit n’ BBQ with Apple Butter Sauce (Nitro Hog BBQ)Source:Indiana State Fair
A deep-fried biscuit rolled in sugar, stuffed with pulled pork, topped with Apple Butter BBQ Sauce.
20. Gravy and Taters (Colp’s Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
A deep-fried tater topped with sausage gravy and bacon.
21. Grilled Cheese Slammer (Freund Family Food)Source:Indiana State Fair
A grilled cheese sandwich with BBQ pork, mac ‘n cheese, and fried pickles on Texas toast, served with tater tots.
22. Happy Jack Sandwich (Black Leaf Vegan)Source:Indiana State Fair
Shredded jackfruit in bourbon maple sauce and southern black leaf spices on a pretzel bun with coleslaw.
23. Hoosier Cowboy Sandwich (Indiana Beef Cattle Association)Source:Indiana State Fair
Ribeye steak sandwich with pepper jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
24. Hot Honey Pepperoni Pull Grilled Cheese (American Dairy Association)Source:Indiana State Fair
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, hot honey on Hawaiian bread, topped with Italian seasoning, served with marinara sauce.
25. Indiana Pork Riblets (Indiana Pork Producers)Source:Indiana State Fair
Bite-size pork riblets with Hot Honey, Nelson’s Red Sauce, and Citrus Explosion.
26. Jerk Chicken Nachos (Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill)Source:Indiana State Fair
Crispy chips with Jamaican Jerk Chicken, jerk sauce, sweet peppers, and melted cheese.
27. Melty Mess Grilled Cheese (American Dairy Association)Source:Indiana State Fair
Havarti, Cheddar, and Muenster cheeses on sourdough bread.
28. Peach Shake Up (HI & Mighty)Source:Indiana State Fair
A refreshing peach-flavored shake-up.
29. Peanut Butter & Jelly Chicken Wings (Urick Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
Chicken wings in peanut butter sauce with a jelly drizzle.
30. Shark Attack (Twisted Drinks And Food)Source:Indiana State Fair
Fruit punch lemon twister with Albanese gummy sharks.
31. Spicy Pickle Pizza (Swains Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
Pizza with jalapeño ranch sauce, mozzarella, pickle chips, Cajun dust, and spicy ranch.
32. Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake (LT Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
Funnel cake with powdered sugar, cream cheese icing, strawberries, graham cracker crumble, and whipped topping.
33. Strawberry Shortcake (Twisted Drinks And Food)Source:Indiana State Fair
Bundt cake with sliced strawberries, whipped cream, and Albanese gummy butterflies.
34. Sun King’s State Fair Pickle Beer (Sun King Brewing)Source:Indiana State Fair
Golden Ale with cucumber and dill.
35. Tang-A-Rang Smoked Chicken Wings (Red Frazier Food Truck)Source:Indiana State Fair
Chicken wings marinated in Tang, with Tang BBQ rub and sauce, served with Kool-Aid infused pickles.
36. Sweet & Spicy Swine Pizza (Ginocchios Pizza)Source:Indiana State Fair
Pizza with pulled pork, jalapeños, BBQ chips, and BBQ sauce.
37. THE EVERYTHING FRY (SW Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
Curly fries with cheese, bacon bits, ranch, pulled pork, and BBQ sauce.
38. Sweet Tea Slushy (Swains Concessions)Source:Indiana State Fair
Sweet tea turned into a refreshing slushy.
39. The Godfather Egg Roll (J & J A Taste of Home Catering & Food Truck)Source:Indiana State Fair
Egg roll stuffed with spaghetti and meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, brushed with parmesan garlic butter.
40. Tropical Daze Float (McGrotha Foods)Source:Indiana State Fair
Creamy pineapple with orange soda.
41. The Korean Corn Dog (Meatball Factory LLC)Source:Indiana State Fair
Hot dog with mozzarella cheese in donut batter, rolled in panko and French fry chunks, topped with various sauces.
42. Ultimate Steak Nachos (Georgia’s Kitchen)Source:Indiana State Fair
Tortilla chips with cheese, steak, onions, peppers, BBQ sauce, sour cream, and jalapeños.
43. Sweet Chili Suga Daddy Sub (Gobble Gobble Food Truck)Source:Indiana State Fair
Sweet chili turkey meatballs in a donut.