Indiana State Fair Unveils 2024 New Fair Food

The Indiana State Fair is back with a mouth-watering lineup of new culinary delights. Held in Indianapolis from August 2nd to August 18th, the 2024 fair promises an unforgettable experience with 43 innovative and delicious food creations. From savory to sweet, these delectable treats are set to tantalize the taste buds of fairgoers, making this year’s fair a must-visit event.

Whether you’re a fan of classic comfort foods with a twist or eager to try something completely new, the Indiana State Fair has something to satisfy every craving.

Fairgoers can vote for their favorite new food items at information booths or using QR codes at each concession stand. The top three winners receive cash prizes and a Golden Ticket entry to the World Food Championships.

For more details, visit Indiana State Fair. The 2024 Indiana State Fair runs from August 2nd to August 18th (closed Mondays).

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exciting new entries you can look forward to enjoying at this year’s fair.