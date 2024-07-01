Happy Hour Specials: Indianapolis

Happy Hour is back, and it’s better than ever! After nearly four decades of dry afternoons, the city is about to experience a social revival that’s sure to make history. Imagine the excitement of Prohibition ending, but this time, it’s our beloved Happy Hour making a grand comeback.
On March 14th, 2024, Governor Eric Holcomb gave us all a reason to celebrate by signing HB 1086, affectionately known as “The Happy Hour Bill,” at The Whistle Stop Inn. With the stroke of a pen, a 39-year-old ban was lifted, and Happy Hours were officially legalized again in the 317 (and all of Indiana)!
Cheers to new beginnings and a lot more after-work fun! Here are the Happy Hour specials you need to know about in Indianapolis!
1. Kilroys
Mon-Friday from 3-6pm
2. Bocca
Everyday! 5 – 6 PM.
$5 Spritz/ $25 Spritz tower, $1 oysters, $6 Italian 75.
3. Upland
Monday through Friday, from 3-5 PM
Upland Favorites for only $4!
4. The Saint Shack
5. Tin Roof
Five-for-$5 food specials, $3 domestics and wells, $4 specialty shots, and $5 seltzers and select call liquors.
6. Duke’s Indy
Tuesday – Friday, 3 – 6PM
$4 craft drafts, $2 Busch Light bottles
7. The Quarter
Monday through Friday, 3 – 6PM
$2 Busch Light, $2 Champagne Velvet, $4 all other drafts, $5 Hurricanes, and $3 wells!
8. Pins Mechanical Co.
Monday – Friday, 4 – 7 PM
$2 off specialty cocktails, draft beer.
9. The Cannon Ball Lounge
Monday – Friday, 4 -6 PM
$5 domestic bottles, $6 well pours, $10 wine by the glass, $3 off select house cocktails, and 50% off all food.
10. The Oakmont
Monday-Friday from 3-6pm
$1 off all drafts and $7 Prosecco
11. The Commodore
Sunday – Thursday, 5 – 8PM.
“8 ’til 8” with 4 of their favorite cocktails for $8
12. The Exchange
Weekdays, 4 pm – 6:30 pm
$3 off seasonal, legacy, classic cocktails
13. Cholita Tacos
Mondays from 4-6pm and Tuesdays-Fridays from 3-6pm.
$3 Lunazul shots, $5 house margaritas, $5 Cholita punch, and $25 house margarita pitchers.
14. Union Jack’s Pub
Weekdays from 3 – 6PM
$5 wells drinks, $2 off selected draft beers, $4 house Bloody Mary’s, 50% off bottles of wine, and $6 chips and queso!
1/2 off selected apps and all pizzas, $2 off beer, wine and coctails.