Food & Drink

Happy Hour Specials: Indianapolis

Published on July 1, 2024

Happy Hour is back, and it’s better than ever! After nearly four decades of dry afternoons, the city is about to experience a social revival that’s sure to make history. Imagine the excitement of Prohibition ending, but this time, it’s our beloved Happy Hour making a grand comeback.

On March 14th, 2024, Governor Eric Holcomb gave us all a reason to celebrate by signing HB 1086, affectionately known as “The Happy Hour Bill,” at The Whistle Stop Inn. With the stroke of a pen, a 39-year-old ban was lifted, and Happy Hours were officially legalized again in the 317 (and all of Indiana)!

Cheers to new beginnings and a lot more after-work fun! Here are the Happy Hour specials you need to know about in Indianapolis! 

1. Kilroys

 Mon-Friday from 3-6pm

 

2. Bocca

Everyday! 5 – 6 PM.

$5 Spritz/ $25 Spritz tower, $1 oysters, $6 Italian 75. 

3. Upland

Monday through Friday, from 3-5 PM

Upland Favorites for only $4!

4. The Saint Shack

Monday to Friday, 4 – 7 PM.

$2 Little Kings, $5 bartender’s choice, $6 Bacardi and Patron, and $6 32 oz High Life.

5. Tin Roof

 

Five-for-$5 food specials, $3 domestics and wells, $4 specialty shots, and $5 seltzers and select call liquors. 

6. Duke’s Indy

Tuesday – Friday, 3 – 6PM

 $4 craft drafts, $2 Busch Light bottles

7. The Quarter

Monday through Friday, 3 – 6PM

$2 Busch Light, $2 Champagne Velvet, $4 all other drafts, $5 Hurricanes, and $3 wells!

8. Pins Mechanical Co.

 Monday – Friday, 4 – 7 PM 

$2 off specialty cocktails, draft beer.

9. The Cannon Ball Lounge

 Monday – Friday, 4 -6 PM

$5 domestic bottles, $6 well pours, $10 wine by the glass, $3 off select house cocktails, and 50% off all food. 

10. The Oakmont

Monday-Friday from 3-6pm 

$1 off all drafts and $7 Prosecco

11. The Commodore

Sunday – Thursday, 5 – 8PM. 

“8 ’til 8” with 4 of their favorite cocktails for $8 

12. The Exchange

Weekdays, 4 pm – 6:30 pm

$3 off seasonal, legacy, classic cocktails 

13. Cholita Tacos

Mondays from 4-6pm and Tuesdays-Fridays from 3-6pm.

 $3 Lunazul shots, $5 house margaritas, $5 Cholita punch, and $25 house margarita pitchers.

14. Union Jack’s Pub

Weekdays from 3 – 6PM

$5 wells drinks, $2 off selected draft beers, $4 house Bloody Mary’s, 50% off bottles of wine, and $6 chips and queso! 

1/2 off selected apps and all pizzas, $2 off beer, wine and coctails. 

15. Yard House

Monday-Friday 3pM-6PM
1/2 off selected apps and all pizzas, $2 off beer, wine and cocktails. 
