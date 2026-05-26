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$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana Sparks Search for Winner

Hoosier Lottery administrators are urging players to double check their Powerball tickets after one Indiana entry matched four out of five numbers.

Published on May 26, 2026

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Hoosier Lottery
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana Sparks Search for Winner

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery administrators are urging players to double check their Powerball tickets after one Indiana entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing, earning a $50,000 prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at EZ Mini Mart in Evansville. Lottery administrators said the ticket holder should carefully secure their ticket and follow proper steps to claim the prize, including considering guidance from a financial advisor and contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for claim instructions.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on Saturday, May 23, were 4, 16, 41, 48, 66, and the Powerball was 26. Players are encouraged to verify their numbers using the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App, which allows users to scan and check tickets quickly and securely.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has created excitement nationwide, producing multiple millionaires while also generating funding for public programs supported by state lotteries. Indiana holds a notable place in Powerball history, producing the very first jackpot winner and leading the nation with 40 jackpot wins to date.

Lottery administrators remind players that even secondary prizes can be significant and often go unclaimed when tickets are misplaced or not checked carefully.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, May 27, is an estimated $154 million, continuing to build anticipation for the next drawing across the country.

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana Sparks Search for Winner was originally published on wibc.com

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