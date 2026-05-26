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Trash, Tents and Surprises: Indy 500 Cleanup Turns Unusual

Thousands of racing fans packed the grounds for this year’s Indy 500, but once the engines cooled and the crowds disappeared, cleanup crews faced a strange scene.

Published on May 26, 2026

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Weird Trash Left after Indy 500
Source: FOX59 / other

Trash, Tents and Surprises: Indy 500 Cleanup Turns Unusual

INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands of racing fans packed the grounds for this year’s Indy 500, but once the engines cooled and the crowds disappeared, cleanup crews faced a strange scene.

Workers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway spent hours collecting mountains of trash left behind after the legendary race. Along with the usual cups, food containers, and empty coolers, crews discovered some bizarre items scattered across campsites and parking lots.

Among the strangest finds were old television sets abandoned near the camping areas. Workers also reported finding mysterious sticky substances spilled across tables and sidewalks, forcing crews to use extra cleaning equipment. Torn tents, broken lawn chairs, and piles of clothing were left behind as if entire campsites had been deserted overnight.

The clean up crew said the amount of garbage collected after the race was staggering. Cleanup teams worked through the night to restore the speedway grounds before normal operations could resume. Despite the mess, workers said unusual discoveries have become part of the tradition after major events like the Indy 500.

Some fans expressed frustration online, saying visitors should do more to clean up after themselves. Others joked that the strange collection of abandoned items sounded like a garage sale gone wrong. Speedway officials reminded attendees to properly dispose of waste and respect the historic venue.

Even after the final lap, the Indy 500 still leaves behind surprises.

More pictures of unusual trash fans left behind:

Weird Trash Left Behind after Indy 500
Source: FOX59 / other
Weird Trash Left Behind after Indy 500
Source: FOX59 / other
Weird Trash Left Behind after Indy 500
Source: FOX59 / other

Trash, Tents and Surprises: Indy 500 Cleanup Turns Unusual was originally published on wibc.com

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