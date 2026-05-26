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NWS: Rain Expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Indiana, Then...

NWS: Rain Expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Indiana, Then Dry Weather Moves In

Published on May 26, 2026

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Rain Returns Today
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Rain is supposed to fall across Indiana both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“By the time we get to tonight we’re going to see some rain showers move in from southern Indiana and the Ohio River area. The chance of rain tonight is about 60 percent and we’ll see low temperatures tonight around 65,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma doesn’t think this rain will be heavy and he also thinks severe weather is unlikely.

“Generally, we’re expecting less than a quarter of an inch. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a very heavy rain or rather more of a lighter rain is expected with this event, so it shouldn’t exaggerate any minor flooding issues that might be going on across the area,” said Puma.

He does believe the rain will be more widespread on Wednesday and there is a chance some areas might end up having to deal with flash flooding.

“Essentially, we’re just going to see some lighter rains and perhaps a rumble of thunder here or (2:04) here or there can’t be ruled out. But severe weather isn’t expected,” said Puma.

After Wednesday, Puma expects dry weather.

“We’re going to see a period of dry weather as a strong area of high pressure builds across us. And along with that high pressure, we’re going to see really some very pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80s for daily highs,” said Puma.

The immediate forecast doesn’t show any signs of rain for the next several days across Indiana.

NWS: Rain Expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Indiana, Then Dry Weather Moves In was originally published on wibc.com

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