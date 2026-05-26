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2026 Indy 500 Celebration Held at Indiana Convention Center

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration took place at the Indiana Convention Center Monday night.

Published on May 26, 2026

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Indy 500 Victory Celebration
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration took place at the Indiana Convention Center Monday night.

Felix Rosenqvist won the 110th running of the Indy 500 Sunday afternoon. The Meyer Shank Racing driver slipped past David Malukas on the final straightaway to claim the checkered flag, capping off the closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history. The previous closest finish happened in 1992, when Al Unser Jr. beat Scott Goodyear.

The 110th running of the Indy 500 featured a record-breaking 70 lead changes, passing the previous record of 68 set in 2013.

This year’s total race purse hit an all-time high. For making the closest finish in race history, Rosenqvist took home $4.3 million. The total purse for all 33 drivers approached $31 million, a jump from last year’s total of just over $20 million.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Mick Schumacher earned 2026 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honors, given to the rookie with the best overall performance throughout the month of May. Schumacher, who finished 18th on Sunday, earned a $50,000 bonus for the award, bringing his total tournament take-home to just under $220,000.

2026 Indy 500 Celebration Held at Indiana Convention Center was originally published on wibc.com

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