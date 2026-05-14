Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain and thunderstorms could affect qualifying weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the highest chances expected Saturday afternoon.

Forecaster Greg Melo said a complex of showers and possibly embedded thunderstorms is expected to move through central Indiana Friday morning before quieter weather settles in for much of the day.

Another round of rain is expected late Friday night into Saturday, with the greatest chance for storms during qualifying Saturday afternoon.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty in terms of the best timing for storms,” Melo said. “If we do get a lot of thunderstorms during the morning hours, they could end up limiting our instability later in the day.”

Melo said that could lower the strength or coverage of storms during the afternoon, though forecasters are still expecting the highest rain chances later Saturday.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, Melo said a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out.

“What I mean by that is maybe some gusty winds, some small hail,” he said. “But I’m not expecting any severe weather on Saturday.”

Temperatures are also expected to climb through the weekend and into early next week. Highs Sunday are expected in the upper 80s, with some parts of central Indiana approaching 90 degrees Monday.

Melo said increasing warmth and humidity will help fuel thunderstorm development heading into next week.

“We will have dew points that approach the middle 60s by Monday,” he said. “It’ll feel muggy, not miserable like you normally get into the summertime.”

Storms Could Disrupt Indy 500 Qualifying was originally published on wibc.com