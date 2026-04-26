Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order)
- Standout Indiana players, from QBs to DBs, get drafted early, proving the state's football prowess.
- Diverse talents from Notre Dame and other local schools join the NFL, boosting their respective teams.
- The draft highlights how investing in youth can unlock remarkable athletic potential within a community.
Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order)
Draft weekend always brings a special kind of energy to our living rooms and local spots.
We get to watch the next generation of dynamic athletes step onto the biggest stage in sports.
This 2026 NFL Draft highlights the incredible talent brewing right in our backyards.
It empowers our youth and proves what is possible when a community actively supports its own.
Take a look below at Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order).
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First Round
Fernando Mendoza
Team Drafted By: Las Vegas Raiders
College: Indiana
Pick Number: 1st overall
Summary: A standout quarterback from Indiana, Mendoza was the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, selected by the Las Vegas Raiders to lead their offense.
Jeremiyah Love
Team Drafted By: Arizona Cardinals
College: Notre Dame
Pick Number: 3rd overall
Summary: A dynamic running back from Notre Dame, Love was taken 3rd overall by the Arizona Cardinals, bringing speed and versatility to their backfield.
Dillon Thieneman
Team Drafted By: Chicago Bears
College: Oregon (Graduated from Westfield High School)
Pick Number: 25th overall
Summary: A safety from Oregon and Westfield High School graduate, Thieneman was selected 25th overall by the Chicago Bears, adding strength to their secondary.
Omar Cooper Jr.
Team Drafted By: NY Jets
College: Indiana (Graduated from Lawrence North High School)
Pick Number: 30th overall
Summary: A wide receiver from Indiana and Lawrence North High School graduate, Cooper Jr. was picked 30th overall by the NY Jets, offering explosive playmaking ability.
Jadarian Price
Team Drafted By: Seattle Seahawks
College: Notre Dame
Pick Number: 32nd overall
Summary: A talented running back from Notre Dame, Price was the 32nd overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks, bolstering their ground game.
Second Round
D’Angelo Ponds
Team Drafted By: NY Jets
College: Indiana
Pick Number: 50th overall
Summary: A cornerback from Indiana, Ponds was selected 50th overall by the NY Jets, bringing agility and coverage skills to their defense.
Third Round
Malachi Fields
Team Drafted By: NY Giants
College: Notre Dame
Pick Number: 74th overall
Summary: A wide receiver from Notre Dame, Fields was the 74th overall pick by the NY Giants, adding depth and athleticism to their receiving corps.
Kaelon Black
Team Drafted By: San Francisco 49ers
College: Indiana
Pick Number: 90th overall
Summary: A running back from Indiana, Black was chosen 90th overall by the San Francisco 49ers, contributing power and speed to their offense.
Eli Raridon
Team Drafted By: New England Patriots
College: Notre Dame
Pick Number: 95th overall
Summary: A tight end from Notre Dame, Raridon was selected 95th overall by the New England Patriots, offering size and versatility to their offense.
Fourth Round
Elijah Sarratt
Team Drafted By: Baltimore Ravens
College: Indiana
Pick Number: 115th overall
Summary: A wide receiver from Indiana, Sarratt was the 115th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens, bringing reliable hands and route-running to their offense.
Fifth Round
Billy Schrauth
Team Drafted By: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
College: Notre Dame
Pick Number: 160th overall
Summary: An offensive guard from Notre Dame, Schrauth was picked 160th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, strengthening their offensive line.
Riley Nowakowski
Team Drafted By: Pittsburgh Steelers
College: Indiana
Pick Number: 169th overall
Summary: A tight end from Indiana, Nowakowski was selected 169th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding blocking and receiving skills to their roster.
Sixth Round
Pat Coogan
Team Drafted By: Tennessee Titans
College: Indiana (Previously Notre Dame)
Pick Number: 194th overall
Summary: A center from Indiana (previously Notre Dame), Coogan was the 194th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, enhancing their interior offensive line.
Caden Curry
Team Drafted By: Indianapolis Colts
College: Ohio State (Graduated from Center Grove High School)
Pick Number: 214th overall
Summary: An edge rusher from Ohio State and Center Grove High School graduate, Curry was selected 214th overall by the Indianapolis Colts, bringing pass-rushing prowess to their defense.
Seventh Round
Aiden Fisher
Team Drafted By: Houston Texans
College: Indiana
Pick Number: 243rd overall
Summary: A linebacker from Indiana, Fisher was the 243rd overall pick by the Houston Texans, adding depth and tackling ability to their defense.
Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order) was originally published on 1075thefan.com