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Illinois Advances Plan to Keep Bears in Arlington Heights

The plan would freeze property taxes and provide tax relief that could save the team tens of millions of dollars.

Published on April 23, 2026

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Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

ILLINOIS –Political leaders moved to block Indiana’s effort to lure the Chicago Bears to a proposed dome in Hammond by approving a “Megaprojects” bill Wednesday.

Lawmakers voted 78–32 to pass the measure, which delivers major tax breaks and incentives tied to a possible $2 billion stadium project in Arlington Heights, where the Bears already own land.

The plan freezes property taxes, cuts the team’s tax burden by tens of millions of dollars, and directs funding toward nearby infrastructure upgrades.

Supporters say the goal is to keep the Bears in Illinois. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

Illinois Advances Plan to Keep Bears in Arlington Heights was originally published on wibc.com

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