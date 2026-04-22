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Enzo the Police Dog Gets a Special Safety Gift

A brave police dog named Enzo just got a special gift, and it is helping keep him safe while he does his important job.

Published on April 22, 2026

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Indiana State Police K9 Enzo has Received Donation of Body Armor
Source: Indiana State Police / other

Enzo the Police Dog Gets a Special Safety Gift

Fort Wayne, Ind. – A brave police dog named Enzo just got a special gift, and it is helping keep him safe while he does his important job.

Enzo works with the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne. He recently received brand new body armor that can protect him from bullets and sharp objects.

The vest was given to him by a kind nonprofit called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. This group has been helping police dogs across the country since 2009 by providing them with protective gear.

Enzo’s vest is extra meaningful because it was sponsored by a generous couple from Indiana. It even has a sweet message stitched onto it that says he was born to love, trained to serve, and always loyal.

Organizations like Vested Interest in K9s have helped thousands of dogs just like Enzo. They have donated protective vests to K 9s in every state, making sure these hardworking animals can stay safer while protecting their communities.

Each vest is carefully made and built to last for years. Donations from people and businesses help make it all possible, showing how much communities care about the dogs who serve alongside officers.

Thanks to this new vest, Enzo can continue his work with a little more protection and a lot of love behind him.

Link to the Vested Interest in K9s nonprofit website: Welcome » Vested Interest in K9s

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