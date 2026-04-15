Source: Bill Ingalls/NASA / Getty – Jason Endsley is the man on the left

Indiana to the Moon and Back Again (Literally)

If you thought Hoosiers only made noise on basketball courts, think again. One grad from Purdue University is helping make sure astronauts don’t just go to space… they actually make it home.

Meet Jason Endsley, part of the team at NASA responsible for recovering astronauts after the Artemis II mission wraps up its trip around the moon. And while “recovery operations” might sound calm and technical, it’s more like a high-stakes ocean rescue with a space-age twist.

Here’s where Endsley comes in. He leads the planning and execution of what happens the moment the Orion capsule hits the water. That means coordinating ships, divers, and flight crews while also keeping a close eye on ocean conditions like waves, wind, and currents. His team has to decide the safest way to approach the capsule, secure it, and help the astronauts out without putting anyone at risk.

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In other words, he’s the guy making sure a spacecraft dropping out of the sky turns into a smooth pickup instead of a stressful scramble.

Picture this: parachutes deploy, the capsule splashes into the Pacific, and within minutes a recovery crew is moving in with precision. Every step is timed, practiced, and carefully communicated. Endsley is right in the middle of that operation, helping guide decisions in real time as conditions shift.

And yes, this all happens after a mission that sends humans farther from Earth than we’ve gone in decades. No pressure.

What makes this story especially Indiana-worthy is that Endsley isn’t alone. Purdue has a long history of sending talent into the space program, and this mission is no different. From West Lafayette classrooms to the middle of the ocean, it’s a pipeline that somehow feels both unlikely and totally fitting.

There’s also something undeniably cool about the vibe of it all. The team has spent years rehearsing every scenario, running drills until the real thing feels almost routine. Almost. Because when a spacecraft is falling from space, “routine” is doing some heavy lifting.

So, the next time you look up at the moon from Indiana, just remember when those astronauts come back down, there’s a Hoosier helping call the shots, making sure the journey ends just as smoothly as it began.