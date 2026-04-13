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Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Columbus and New Haven

Published on April 13, 2026

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Hoosier Lottery
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

STATEWIDE–The Hoosier Lottery says a $100,000 winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in Columbus Saturday night while a $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased in New Haven.

The winning ticket in Columbus was acquired at Circle K #2342 at 2415 Jonathan Moore Pike. The winning numbers for that were 6, 47, 49, 53, and 60 with the Powerball of 6 and a Power Play of 2X. It matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

The $50,000 winning Double Play ticket in New Haven was purchased at All-American Store #9 at 10847 Isabelle Drive in New Haven. The winning numbers for the Double Play were 1, 4, 22, 36, and 48. The Powerball was 17. It also matched four out of five numbers along with the Powerball.

The Hoosier Lottery says you should ensure your ticket is in a secure place if you are one of the winners. They also recommend meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Columbus and New Haven was originally published on wibc.com

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