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The Euphoria Season 3 Red Carpet Was Pure Chaos

The Euphoria Season 3 Red Carpet Was Pure Chaos (In the Best Way)

The red carpet for Euphoria Season 3 felt more like a full comeback moment than a typical premiere. After years away, the cast showed up with a noticeably more mature and elevated style.

Published on April 9, 2026

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HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 Premiere
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The Euphoria Season 3 Red Carpet Was Pure Chaos (In the Best Way)

The red carpet for Euphoria Season 3 felt more like a full comeback moment than a typical premiere. After years away, the cast showed up with a noticeably more mature and elevated style.

The glitter-heavy, chaotic high school energy has clearly evolved into something sleeker and more intentional, matching the show’s shift into adulthood. It felt like a reset not just for the characters, but for the entire vibe of the show.

Zendaya 

Zendaya
Source: Instagram / other

She kept things simple but striking in a low-back metallic gown that perfectly matched her makeup. Her whole look was coordinated without feeling overdone, proving once again that she can take a minimalist approach and still completely own the red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney 

Sydney Sweeney
Source: Instagram / other

She leaned into vintage drama with a bold white cape dress that immediately stood out. The look felt like a mix of old Hollywood glamour and something slightly theatrical, giving her one of the most talked-about outfits of the night.

Alexa Demie 

Alexia Demie
Source: Instagram / other

She delivered full main character energy in a vintage Bob Mackie gown. The dress carried a sense of history and boldness that matched her on-screen persona perfectly, making it feel like something her character Maddy would absolutely wear.

Hunter Schafer 

Hunter Schaffer
Source: Instagram / other

She went for a shimmering gold look with sheer detailing that felt more like wearable art than a traditional red-carpet outfit. With minimal accessories, the focus stayed entirely on the intricate design and overall effect.

Jacob Elordi 

Jacob Elordi
Source: Instagram / other

He kept things clean and classic in a black suit paired with sunglasses. While the look was simple, it still stood out, proving that sometimes doing less can still grab attention.

While the fashion brought plenty of attention, the night also took a more emotional turn. Before the screening, a tribute video was played in memory of Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, honoring their lives and contributions to the show. The room shifted from excitement to reflection as the video played, reminding everyone that this season carries more weight than usual.

Creator Sam Levinson spoke about how difficult the past few years have been and how important it was to honor both actors properly. He shared how much Angus Cloud meant to him personally and how his loss deeply impacted the cast and crew. Eric Dane was also recognized for his work on the show, with his presence still felt strongly as the series moves forward.

By the end of the night, it was clear this premiere was about more than just fashion. It balanced everything people love about Euphoria with something much more meaningful, setting the tone for a season that is expected to feel deeper, heavier, and more personal than ever before.

Euphoria Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO

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