15 Celebs Who Are Gen Z
15 Celebs Who Are Gen Z
Singers, Actors, and Influencers who are gen Z
Music and Pop Stars
Tate McRae
From: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Age: 22 (born July 1, 2003)
How she got famous: Started as a dancer on So You Think You Can Dance, then went viral on YouTube with original songs like One Day. Broke into mainstream music with You Broke Me First.
Billie Eilish
From: Los Angeles, California, USA
Age: 24 (born December 18, 2001)
How she got famous: Uploaded Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud as a teen, which went viral. Her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? made her a global superstar.
Sabrina Carpenter
From: Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, USA
Age: 26 (born May 11, 1999)
How she got famous: Rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, then transitioned into music with successful pop albums and tours.
Olivia Rodrigo
From: Murrieta, California, USA
Age: 23 (born February 20, 2003)
How she got famous: Acted in Disney shows before exploding in music with Drivers License, which broke streaming records.
Shawn Mendes
From: Pickering, Ontario, Canada
Age: 27 (born August 8, 1998)
How he got famous: Posted song covers on Vine, quickly gaining a massive following and landing a record deal.
Lil Nas X
From: Lithia Springs, Georgia, USA
Age: 27 (born April 9, 1999)
How he got famous: Went viral on TikTok with Old Town Road, which became one of the longest-running #1 songs ever.
Film & Television
Sydney Sweeney
From: Spokane, Washington, USA
Age: 28 (born September 12, 1997)
How she got famous: Gained recognition through intense roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, showcasing strong dramatic acting.
Millie Bobby Brown
From: Born in Marbella, Spain; raised in England & Florida
Age: 22 (born February 19, 2004)
How she got famous: Became a global star playing Eleven in Stranger Things at age 12.
Jenna Ortega
From: Coachella Valley, California, USA
Age: 23 (born September 27, 2003)
How she got famous: Started on Disney Channel, then gained major fame starring as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday.
Kylie Jenner
From: Los Angeles, California, USA
Age: 28 (born August 10, 1997)
How she got famous: Rose to fame on reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, then built a billion-dollar beauty brand (Kylie Cosmetics).
Jacob Elordi
From: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Age: 28 (born June 26, 1997)
How he got famous: Broke out in The Kissing Booth on Netflix, later gained critical acclaim in Euphoria and Saltburn.
Influencers
Charli D’Amelio
From: Norwalk, Connecticut, USA
Age: 21 (born May 1, 2004)
How she got famous: Posted dance videos on TikTok in 2019 and quickly became the platform’s most-followed creator.
MrBeast
From: Wichita, Kansas, USA
Age: 28 (born May 7, 1998)
How he got famous: Built a YouTube empire through viral challenge videos, giveaways, and large-scale philanthropy projects.
Addison Rae
From: Lafayette, Louisiana, USA
Age: 25 (born October 6, 2000)
How she got famous: Rose to fame through TikTok dance videos, then expanded into acting, music, and brand partnerships.
Emma Chamberlain
From: San Bruno, California, USA
Age: 24 (born May 22, 2001)
How she got famous: Gained popularity on YouTube with relatable, humor-driven vlogs and editing style that reshaped influencer content.