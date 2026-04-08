Listen Live
Close
Music

15 Celebs Who Are Gen Z

Singers, Actors, and Influencers who are gen Z

Published on April 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jacob Elordi
Source: Instagram / other

15 Celebs Who Are Gen Z

Singers, Actors, and Influencers who are gen Z

Music and Pop Stars

Tate McRae

Tate McRae
Source: Instagram / Instagram

From: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Age: 22 (born July 1, 2003)
How she got famous: Started as a dancer on So You Think You Can Dance, then went viral on YouTube with original songs like One Day. Broke into mainstream music with You Broke Me First.

Billie Eilish

Billie E
Source: Instagram / Instagram


From: Los Angeles, California, USA
Age: 24 (born December 18, 2001)
How she got famous: Uploaded Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud as a teen, which went viral. Her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? made her a global superstar.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Source: Instagram / other

From: Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, USA
Age: 26 (born May 11, 1999)
How she got famous: Rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, then transitioned into music with successful pop albums and tours.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo
Source: Instagram / other

From: Murrieta, California, USA
Age: 23 (born February 20, 2003)
How she got famous: Acted in Disney shows before exploding in music with Drivers License, which broke streaming records.


Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes
Source: Instagram / other

From: Pickering, Ontario, Canada
Age: 27 (born August 8, 1998)
How he got famous: Posted song covers on Vine, quickly gaining a massive following and landing a record deal.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X
Source: Instagram / other

From: Lithia Springs, Georgia, USA
Age: 27 (born April 9, 1999)
How he got famous: Went viral on TikTok with Old Town Road, which became one of the longest-running #1 songs ever.

Film & Television

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney
Source: Instagram / other

From: Spokane, Washington, USA
Age: 28 (born September 12, 1997)
How she got famous: Gained recognition through intense roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, showcasing strong dramatic acting.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobbi Brown
Source: Instagram / Instagram

From: Born in Marbella, Spain; raised in England & Florida
Age: 22 (born February 19, 2004)
How she got famous: Became a global star playing Eleven in Stranger Things at age 12.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega
Source: Instagram / other

From: Coachella Valley, California, USA
Age: 23 (born September 27, 2003)
How she got famous: Started on Disney Channel, then gained major fame starring as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday.


Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner
Source: Instagram / other

From: Los Angeles, California, USA
Age: 28 (born August 10, 1997)
How she got famous: Rose to fame on reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, then built a billion-dollar beauty brand (Kylie Cosmetics).

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi
Source: Instagram / other

From: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Age: 28 (born June 26, 1997)
How he got famous: Broke out in The Kissing Booth on Netflix, later gained critical acclaim in Euphoria and Saltburn.


Influencers

Charli D’Amelio

Charlie D'Amelio
Source: Instagram / other

From: Norwalk, Connecticut, USA
Age: 21 (born May 1, 2004)
How she got famous: Posted dance videos on TikTok in 2019 and quickly became the platform’s most-followed creator.


MrBeast

Mr. Beast
Source: Instagram / other

From: Wichita, Kansas, USA
Age: 28 (born May 7, 1998)
How he got famous: Built a YouTube empire through viral challenge videos, giveaways, and large-scale philanthropy projects.


Addison Rae

Addison Rae
Source: Instagram / other

From: Lafayette, Louisiana, USA
Age: 25 (born October 6, 2000)
How she got famous: Rose to fame through TikTok dance videos, then expanded into acting, music, and brand partnerships.


Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain
Source: Instagram / other

From: San Bruno, California, USA
Age: 24 (born May 22, 2001)
How she got famous: Gained popularity on YouTube with relatable, humor-driven vlogs and editing style that reshaped influencer content.

More from B 105.7
Popular
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Entertainment  |  Renuka Bajpai

Headline Acts Announced for March Madness Music Festival in Indy

Local  |  John Herrick

Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Thursday Night into Friday

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

A tent in the forest
10 Items
Travel  |  Hannah Fink

Best Campgrounds Within 2 Hours of Indianapolis

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Counting Crows to Take the Stage at 2026 Carb Day

The Masters - Practice Day One
Food & Drink  |  Hannah Fink

7 Famous Masters Golf Tournament Recipes You Can Make at Home

Events
Get tickets to see Howard Jones with special guests Wang Chung, The English Beat and Modern English, Friday, August 7th at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Howard Jones

tickets to see Maren Morris, Wednesday, April 15th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Maren Morris

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Myles Smith

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Chelsea Handler

tickets to see Michael Feinstein, April 17th at the Payne and Mencias Palladium!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Michael Feinstein

Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Benson Boone

TLC-SaltNPepa_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0820
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Disney Worlds Collide

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close