Source: Instagram / other 15 Celebs Who Are Gen Z Singers, Actors, and Influencers who are gen Z Music and Pop Stars Tate McRae Source: Instagram / Instagram From: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Age: 22 (born July 1, 2003)

How she got famous: Started as a dancer on So You Think You Can Dance, then went viral on YouTube with original songs like One Day. Broke into mainstream music with You Broke Me First.

Billie Eilish Source: Instagram / Instagram

From: Los Angeles, California, USA

Age: 24 (born December 18, 2001)

How she got famous: Uploaded Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud as a teen, which went viral. Her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? made her a global superstar.

Sabrina Carpenter Source: Instagram / other From: Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, USA

Age: 26 (born May 11, 1999)

How she got famous: Rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, then transitioned into music with successful pop albums and tours.

Olivia Rodrigo Source: Instagram / other Love Music? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. From: Murrieta, California, USA

Age: 23 (born February 20, 2003)

How she got famous: Acted in Disney shows before exploding in music with Drivers License, which broke streaming records.



Shawn Mendes Source: Instagram / other From: Pickering, Ontario, Canada

Age: 27 (born August 8, 1998)

How he got famous: Posted song covers on Vine, quickly gaining a massive following and landing a record deal.

Lil Nas X Source: Instagram / other From: Lithia Springs, Georgia, USA

Age: 27 (born April 9, 1999)

How he got famous: Went viral on TikTok with Old Town Road, which became one of the longest-running #1 songs ever.

Film & Television Sydney Sweeney Source: Instagram / other From: Spokane, Washington, USA

Age: 28 (born September 12, 1997)

How she got famous: Gained recognition through intense roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, showcasing strong dramatic acting.



Millie Bobby Brown Source: Instagram / Instagram From: Born in Marbella, Spain; raised in England & Florida

Age: 22 (born February 19, 2004)

How she got famous: Became a global star playing Eleven in Stranger Things at age 12.



Jenna Ortega Source: Instagram / other From: Coachella Valley, California, USA

Age: 23 (born September 27, 2003)

How she got famous: Started on Disney Channel, then gained major fame starring as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday.



Kylie Jenner Source: Instagram / other From: Los Angeles, California, USA

Age: 28 (born August 10, 1997)

How she got famous: Rose to fame on reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, then built a billion-dollar beauty brand (Kylie Cosmetics).

Jacob Elordi Source: Instagram / other From: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Age: 28 (born June 26, 1997)

How he got famous: Broke out in The Kissing Booth on Netflix, later gained critical acclaim in Euphoria and Saltburn.



Influencers Charli D’Amelio Source: Instagram / other From: Norwalk, Connecticut, USA

Age: 21 (born May 1, 2004)

How she got famous: Posted dance videos on TikTok in 2019 and quickly became the platform’s most-followed creator.



MrBeast Source: Instagram / other From: Wichita, Kansas, USA

Age: 28 (born May 7, 1998)

How he got famous: Built a YouTube empire through viral challenge videos, giveaways, and large-scale philanthropy projects.



Addison Rae Source: Instagram / other From: Lafayette, Louisiana, USA

Age: 25 (born October 6, 2000)

How she got famous: Rose to fame through TikTok dance videos, then expanded into acting, music, and brand partnerships.