Listen Live
Close
Local

Sheetz Plans to Build 100 Stores in Indiana

Popular convenience store chain Sheetz is coming to Indiana with 100 new locations set to open over the next decade.

Published on April 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sheetz Gas Station And Convenience Store In Pennsylvania
Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

STATEWIDE — The popular convenience store chain Sheetz has announced plans to expand to Indiana.

The Pennsylvania-based company wants to put 100 locations across the Hoosier state over the next decade with a $1 billion investment. The expansion could create over 3,000 jobs.

Sheetz plans to put their first Indiana spot in the Indianapolis area in 2027. Specific locations are expected to be announced later.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Brian Dinges, VP of Store Development at Sheetz, said they’re excited about the move to “The Crossroads of America,” a place that makes sense as the next step in their Midwest expansion.

“In a lot of ways, the Hoosier state is the place to be,” Dinges said. “It’s growing and so are we.”

The company has over 800 locations in Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Sheetz stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with gas stations included at most locations.

Sheetz Plans to Build 100 Stores in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

The Masters - Practice Day One
Food & Drink  |  Hannah Fink

7 Famous Masters Golf Tournament Recipes You Can Make at Home

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Entertainment  |  Renuka Bajpai

Headline Acts Announced for March Madness Music Festival in Indy

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

A tent in the forest
10 Items
Travel  |  Hannah Fink

Best Campgrounds Within 2 Hours of Indianapolis

Local  |  John Herrick

Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Thursday Night into Friday

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 Best Dad Jokes You Can Use Anywhere

tickets to see Maren Morris, Wednesday, April 15th at Brown County Music Center!
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Maren Morris

Events
tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sombr

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Giselle

Get tickets to see Howard Jones with special guests Wang Chung, The English Beat and Modern English, Friday, August 7th at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Howard Jones

tickets to see Maren Morris, Wednesday, April 15th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Maren Morris

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Myles Smith

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Chelsea Handler

tickets to see Michael Feinstein, April 17th at the Payne and Mencias Palladium!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Michael Feinstein

Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Benson Boone

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close