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Little 500

BLOOMINGTON, ind — Somewhere between the whir of spinning bike wheels and the unmistakable scent of sunscreen and street food, the Little 500 has once again proven it’s not just a race. It’s a full-blown spectacle with pedals.

Each spring, tens of thousands descend on Indiana University for what’s lovingly dubbed “The World’s Greatest College Weekend,” a title that feels less like marketing and more like a dare.

The 75th running of the Little 500 takes place April 24 and 25, with tickets priced at $35. The cycling race will feature 33 men’s and 33 women’s teaming competing on Swhwinn Paramount bikes at Bill Armstrong Stadium.

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At first glance, the Little 500 looks like a straightforward cycling race. Teams of four riders circle a quarter-mile track again and again, trading off in a blur of speed, strategy and slightly questionable life choices. The men’s race stretches to a lung-busting 200 laps while the women’s clocks in at 100. But step outside the track, and things get delightfully weird.

For many students, the week leading up to the race transforms Bloomington into a kind of organized chaos. Costumes appear before breakfast. Music spills out of houses at all hours. Someone is always grilling something. No one is entirely sure what day it is. The race becomes the anchor in a swirling constellation of traditions, parties and spontaneous adventures.

And yet, beneath the glitter and noise, there’s a surprisingly wholesome engine powering it all.

The Little 500 was created in 1951 as a way to raise money for student scholarships, and that mission still hums along quietly in the background. Over the years, the event has generated millions to help students pay for their education, proving that even a weekend fueled by excitement can have a meaningful finish line.

It’s this dual identity that gives the event its charm. One minute you’re watching elite-level collegiate athletes execute perfectly timed bike exchanges at high speed. Next, you’re watching someone dressed as a banana cheer like their life depends on it.

Even seasoned attendees will tell you the same thing. You come for the race, but you stay for everything orbiting around it.

The crowd itself becomes part of the show. With more than 25,000 spectators packing into Bloomington, the energy builds into something electric. Strangers become temporary best friends. High-fives are handed out freely. Voices go hoarse long before the final lap.

And when the race finally reaches its dramatic conclusion, there’s a brief moment where everything slows. The cheering peaks, the riders push through their final bursts of energy, and for just a second, the chaos aligns into something almost poetic.

Then, just as quickly, the celebration spills back out into the streets.

Because the Little 500 isn’t content with being just a sporting event. It’s a tradition, a fundraiser, a festival and a story generator all rolled into one slightly dusty, very lively package.

Or, as many students might put it: it’s the one weekend where a bike race somehow becomes the least surprising thing happening.