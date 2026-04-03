Celebrating Indiana’s Poetic Roots During National Poetry Month

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April is National Poetry Month, and here in Indiana, it’s the perfect time to spotlight the voices that helped form the state’s affluent literary legacy.

From small towns to city streets, poetry has long been part of Indiana’s identity, and it starts with one of the state’s most beloved writers, James Whitcomb Riley. Known as the “Hoosier Poet,” Riley wrote in a dialect style that mirrored everyday speech, often using humor and nostalgia to paint radiant pictures of rural life.

In Indianapolis, Mari Evans brought a very different voice. Her poetry is embedded in the Black Arts Movement, creating lyrical expression with powerful messages about race, identity, and social justice.

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Another influential figure, Etheridge Knight, is known for raw, emotional poetry shaped by his experiences with incarceration. His work often uses free verse and personal storytelling to explore struggle, resilience, and humanity.

The tradition continues with poets like Jared Carter, whose narrative style focuses on storytelling and often reflects Midwestern life with a reflective, almost historical tone. Former Indiana Poet Laureate Norbert Krapf writes deeply personal poetry that blends heritage, family history, and a strong sense of place, often in a reflective and meditative style.

If it’s dialect poetry, free verse, or narrative storytelling, Indiana’s poets show that there’s no single way to capture the human experience.

This National Poetry Month is a chance to explore those voices and maybe even find your own.