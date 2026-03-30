Underrated Gems From Celine Dion You Need In Your Playlist
15 Underrated Gems From Celine Dion You Need In Your Playlist
- Dion's early work spanned diverse genres, pushing her voice in new directions.
- Her later 'global takeover' hits overshadowed many album cuts that reveal her experimental side.
- Underrated songs and B-sides showcase Dion's versatility, from R&B grooves to cinematic French pop.
Celine Dion’s career is bigger than any one blockbuster ballad. When you dig past the obvious hits, you find a catalog full of risks, left turns, and quiet gut‑punches that show just how versatile she really is.
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Early on, she bounced between glossy pop, adult contemporary, and rock‑leaning tracks, often on the same album. Those songs did not always become singles, but they let her push her voice in new directions. Then came the global takeover years, when Titanic‑era power ballads dominated radio while plenty of album cuts stayed in the shadows. Now, with decades of music behind her, those deep cuts feel like a secret handshake between Dion and the fans who stuck around for the full journey.
So, if you only know “My Heart Will Go On” and “Because You Loved Me,” it’s time to go further. These underrated songs and B‑sides reveal a looser, more experimental Celine, one who plays with R&B grooves, French pop drama, and cinematic storytelling. They may not pack arenas, but they’ll absolutely upgrade your playlist.
15 underrated Celine Dion songs and B‑sides
To Love You More
Sweeping, violin‑laced ballad that slow‑burns into a huge emotional payoff.
Where Does My Heart Beat Now
Early English‑language power ballad that feels raw, anxious, and strangely intimate.
Think Twice
Guitar‑driven breakup plea that lets her voice explode over a rock‑leaning arrangement.
Pour Que Tu M’aimes Encore
French torch song, dramatic and pleading, that shows how cinematic her francophone work can be.
Declaration of Love
Punchy mid‑tempo track with a bluesy edge that hints at a more playful, stage‑ready Celine.
Make Me Happy
Reggae‑tinted R&B groove that proves she can lean back and still sound massive.
Love Is All We Need
Early‑2000s dance‑pop cut built for the club, light on drama, heavy on feel‑good energy.
Little Bit of Love
Funk‑sparked album track that rides a bright groove and shows off her rhythmic phrasing.
Show Some Emotion
Soulful mid‑tempo that mixes pop sheen with a more gospel‑inspired vocal attack.
It’s Hard To Say Goodbye
Gentle, reflective song about parting ways that never tips into melodrama.
Is Nothing Sacred
Lush, almost hymn‑like ballad that feels like a whispered conversation with the divine.
Ain’t Gonna Look The Other Way
Inspirational slow build that turns self‑doubt into a defiant, sky‑high chorus.
Send Me A Lover
Tender, slightly smoky ballad that sounds like a ’90s adult contemporary gem lost in time.
Love You Blind
True B‑side cut with classic Dion drama, centered on the danger of loving someone too deeply.
Cry Just a Little
Glossy, uptempo track where heartbreak com
15 Underrated Gems From Celine Dion You Need In Your Playlist was originally published on mixcharlotte.com