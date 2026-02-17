Source: BSR Agency / Getty 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker The 2026 Winter Olympics have officially begun, and all eyes are on Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, as the world’s best athletes gather to compete on the grandest stage. With the picturesque Italian Alps as the backdrop, this year’s Games promise to deliver unforgettable moments of athleticism, determination, and national pride. From the icy slopes to the speed of the skating rink, the United States is poised to make its mark across a variety of events. Love Sports? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. As the competition unfolds, the USA Medal Tracker will keep you updated on every podium finish, highlighting the incredible achievements of these athletes as they chase gold, silver, and bronze. Stay tuned as Team USA takes on the world, aiming to bring home medals and create moments that will be remembered for years to come. Let the Games begin! United States Medal Tracker Gold: 6

Silver: 10

Bronze: 5

Total: 21 Take a look a breakdown of the full list of medal winners below. Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air Mac Forehand claimed his first Olympic medal with a silver in men’s big air at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The 24-year-old executed a stunning left nose-butter triple cork 2160, briefly taking the lead before finishing second behind Norway’s Tormod Frostad. His performance solidified his status as a rising star in U.S. freestyle skiing.

Team USA Earns Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating The U.S. men’s speedskating team secured silver in the team pursuit event at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Their synchronized effort and endurance earned them a podium finish, narrowly missing gold but marking a proud achievement for American speedskating.

Elana Meyers Taylor | Women’s Monobob | Gold Elana Meyers Taylor, at 41, made history with a stunning gold medal performance, solidifying her legacy as one of the greatest in Olympic bobsledding. Her victory is a testament to her enduring skill and determination.

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster | Women’s Monobob | Bronze Kaillie Humphries Armbruster added another accolade to her illustrious career, clinching the bronze medal in the women’s monobob event. Her performance showcased her consistency and competitive spirit on the global stage.

Jordan Stolz | 500M Speed Skating | Gold Jordan Stolz with a 33.77 OLYMPIC RECORD 500m! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZPd5lUO2if — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Jordan Stolz shattered the Olympic record in the 500M speed skating event, earning the gold medal and cementing his title as the “Fastest Man on Ice.” His electrifying performance captivated fans worldwide.

Jaelin Kauf Wins | Dual Moguls | Gold Jaelin Kauf delivered a flawless performance to claim gold in the dual moguls event. Her precision and speed on the slopes earned her the top spot and Olympic glory.

Elizabeth Lemley Takes | Dual Moguls | Bronze Elizabeth Lemley secured the bronze medal in dual moguls, showcasing her talent and resilience in a fiercely competitive field. Her podium finish highlights her bright future in the sport.

Chloe Kim | Women’s Halfpipe Snowboarding | Silver

Chloe Kim earned silver in the snowboard halfpipe at the 2026 Winter Olympics, narrowly missing a historic third consecutive gold. Despite overcoming a recent shoulder injury, the 25-year-old delivered a strong performance, solidifying her legacy as one of the sport’s greatest. NFL star Myles Garrett was there to cheer her on, showcasing the widespread admiration for Kim’s talent and determination.

Madison Chock & Evan Bates | Mixed Ice Dance Figure Skating | Silver The U.S. ice dance duo earned silver at the 2026 Winter Olympics with a personal best score of 224.39. Their stunning performance marked their first Olympic ice dance medal, adding to their earlier team gold. Reflecting on their journey, they expressed pride in their efforts and legacy.

Jessie Diggins | Women’s 10Km Freestyle Cross Country Skiing | Bronze Battling bruised ribs, Jessie Diggins claimed bronze in the women’s 10km freestyle at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Her resilient performance secured her fourth Olympic medal, solidifying her status as the most decorated U.S. cross-country skier and an enduring inspiration.

Elizabeth Lemley | Women’s Moguls Freestyle Skiing | Gold Elizabeth Lemley, 20, claimed her first Olympic gold in women’s moguls at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Her dynamic turns and smooth technique earned her a score of 82.30, leading Team USA to its first-ever 1-2 finish in women’s freestyle skiing.

Jaelin Kauf | Women’s Moguls Freestyle Skiing | Silver Jaelin Kauf secured her second consecutive Olympic silver in women’s moguls. Overcoming a tough start in qualifications, the 29-year-old delivered a stellar final run, contributing to Team USA’s historic 1-2 finish.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle | Men’s Super-G Alpine Skiing | Silver Ryan Cochran-Siegle earned his second Olympic silver in the men’s super-G, finishing just 0.13 seconds behind the gold medalist. The 33-year-old’s performance coincided with the 54th anniversary of his mother’s Olympic gold in slalom.

Jordan Stolz | Men’s 1000m Speed Skating | Gold Jordan Stolz, 21, won gold in the men’s 1000m speed skating, setting a new Olympic record with a time of 1:06.28. This marks his first Olympic medal and kicks off his quest for four golds at the 2026 Games.

Ashley Farquharson | Luge | Bronze

Ashley Farquharson won bronze in women’s luge at the 2026 Winter Olympics, becoming the second American woman to medal in the event and the first in 12 years. Her strong third and fourth runs secured her spot on the podium with a time of 3:31.582, behind Germany’s Julia Taubitz (gold) and Latvia’s Elina Bota (silver). This marks a historic achievement for Team USA in luge.

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse | Mixed Team Curling | Silver Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse earned Team USA’s first-ever Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling, claiming silver at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The duo narrowly lost 6-5 to Sweden’s Isabella and Rasmus Wranå in a thrilling final. Despite the defeat, Dropkin and Thiesse’s historic performance, including a 7-4 tournament record and a dramatic semifinal win over Italy, cements their legacy as trailblazers for U.S. curling.

Alex Hall | Slopestyle Skiing | Silver Alex Hall won a silver medal in slopestyle skiing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy. The reigning Olympic champion scored 85.75 on his second run, narrowly missing gold, which went to Norway’s Birk Ruud with 86.28. New Zealand’s Luca Harrington took bronze. Hall, who fell on his final run, expressed pride in his performance, emphasizing that his 2022 gold remains a cherished achievement. Competing near his family’s roots in northern Italy, Hall’s silver medal adds to his legacy as one of the sport’s top athletes. He will next compete in the big air event on February 15.

Ben Ogden | Cross-Country Skiing | Silver Ben Ogden ended Team USA’s 50-year medal drought in men’s cross-country skiing by winning silver in the sprint event at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He finished with a time of 3:40, just one second behind Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who took gold. Ogden’s achievement makes him the second U.S. male skier to medal in the sport, following Bill Koch’s silver in 1976. A Vermont native, Ogden advanced through multiple rounds with strong performances, securing his place on the podium. His historic win is a major milestone for U.S. cross-country skiing and inspires future generations.

Jackie Wiles and Paula Moltzan | Apline Skiing Team | Bronze Jackie Wiles and Paula Moltzan won bronze in the inaugural women’s alpine skiing team combined event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. This marks the first Olympic medal for both athletes. Wiles excelled in the downhill portion, while Moltzan’s strong slalom run secured their podium finish with a combined time of 2:21.91. They narrowly edged out teammates Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson, who finished fourth. Austria claimed gold, and Germany took silver. The victory highlights the depth of talent in Team USA’s alpine skiing team.

Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea | Figure Skating Team Event | Gold Team USA clinched gold in the figure skating team event at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, narrowly defeating Japan by one point. Anchored by standout performances from Ilia Malinin, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates, the team excelled across all disciplines. Malinin’s high-pressure free skate sealed the victory, while pairs skaters Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea delivered a season-best performance. This marks a meaningful triumph for the U.S., reclaiming their title after the medal controversy in Beijing 2022.