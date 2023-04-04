The Top Ten 80’s Songs Streaming Today

The 1980s was a decade that produced some of the most iconic and timeless songs in music history. Even today, these songs continue to be streamed and enjoyed by music lovers all over the world. In this article, we will take a look at the top ten 80s songs that are still being streamed today.

“Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses – This rock classic was released in 1987 and has since become one of the most popular songs of all time. With its catchy guitar riff and powerful vocals, “Sweet Child o’ Mine” has stood the test of time and remains a fan favorite. “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson – Released in 1983, “Billie Jean” was a huge hit for Michael Jackson and continues to be a popular song today. Its memorable bassline and infectious beat make it a classic that is hard to resist. “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi – This iconic rock song was released in 1986 and has remained popular ever since. Its catchy chorus and guitar solo make it a favorite of fans around the world. “Every Breath You Take” by The Police – This classic ballad was released in 1983 and remains one of the most popular songs of the decade. Its haunting melody and emotional lyrics make it a timeless classic. “Take on Me” by A-ha – This synthpop hit was released in 1985 and has remained a popular song ever since. Its catchy chorus and unique music video make it a favorite of fans around the world. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston – This dance-pop hit was released in 1987 and remains a favorite of fans around the world. Its infectious beat and powerful vocals make it a classic that is hard to resist. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by Def Leppard – This rock classic was released in 1987 and has remained a popular song ever since. Its catchy chorus and guitar solo make it a favorite of fans around the world. “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey – This rock anthem was released in 1981 and remains a fan favorite to this day. Its uplifting lyrics and catchy melody make it a timeless classic. “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper – This pop classic was released in 1983 and remains a favorite of fans around the world. Its catchy chorus and empowering lyrics make it a timeless classic. “Careless Whisper” by George Michael – This ballad was released in 1984 and has remained a fan favorite ever since. Its emotional lyrics and smooth saxophone solo make it a timeless classic.

The 1980s produced some of the most iconic and timeless songs in music history. These songs continue to be streamed and enjoyed by music lovers all over the world, proving that the music of the 80s has stood the test of time and will continue to be beloved for generations to come.