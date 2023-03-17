Terri Stacy – 38 Year Veteran Radio Personality – Women’s History Month Honoree

Growing up in the 70’s in Henry County, broadcasting was not even in the top 100 jobs Terri Stacy would hope to have as an adult. Especially a career at the Radio station her parents listened to morning, noon, and night.

In 1985, Terri took a job as a Receptionist at WIBC/WNAP Radio hoping to find a job as an artist, or a zoo keeper later on…but quickly fell in love with radio.

After winning the WIBC Employee of the year award in Spring of 1993, she was given a one-week stint on the Morning Show with Jeff Pigeon.

The week, turned into two, then three and before long…it became a permanent job.

Over the next 25 years, Terri would be a part of the WIBC Morning Show with Jeff Pigeon, Steve Simpson, and Vince Welch broadcasting from events and venues all over the city, interviewing hundreds of politicians, sports figures, authors, celebrities, and heroes of all ages.

In 2007 & 2008 she received Indianapolis Woman Magazine’s “Favorite Female Radio Personality” and in 2009 was a Marconi Award Finalist for Large Market Personality of the Year.

Today, celebrating 38 years at WIBC! 15 years as the Host of WIBC’s First Day Magazine Show and was WIBC’s Neighbor to Neighbor…visiting 150 central Indiana non-profit events a year.

WIBC’s Home & Garden Show – “Craft Corner”

Co-Host of “Caregiver Crossing” with Tina McIntosh – a Podcast for Caregivers on WISH-TV

Reporter/Contributor – “GREAT DAY TV with Patty Spitler”

Active with the Salvation Army, including the WIBC Salvation Army Radiothon for 27 years.

Indiana Pacers All Star Reading Program – Reading to central Indiana Elementary Students once a month. (17 years)

The USS INDIANAPOLIS & USS INDIANA COMMISSION COMMITTEE

2017 INDIANA BROADCAST PIONEERS “CARDINAL COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD”

2020 INDIANA BROADCAST PIONEERS “HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE”