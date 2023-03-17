Beth Rovazzini – President & Owner B&W Plumbing and Heating – Women’s History Month Honoree

Beth Rovazzini is president and owner of B&W Plumbing and Heating Co, Inc. Her parents, Jerry and Mary Bratton, started the company in their garage in 1961. Upon graduation with an accounting degree from Indiana University, Beth started her career as a staff accountant at Arthur Anderson. It did not take long for her to determine she loved accounting but not being a staff accountant. Her parents had invested in a Restaurant and things were not going well. After she left Arthur Anderson, she worked at the Restaurant, One –Eyed Jacks, with the intent to organize it to sell. This venture was just the right amount of excitement and challenge and she managed it for five years. In 1988, before her marriage to Gary Rovazzini, they sold the restaurant and she joined B&W in the accounting role. She purchased the business from her parents along with 3 partners in 2003. Owning a small business is challenging and exhilarating, being a woman owning a construction business is like being at the top of the roller coaster every day.

Interacting with people, customers, staff or business associates are the force that brings Beth to work every day. She has not found the satisfaction of helping a customer solve a problem in any other place. Although the workforce shortages are a challenge to everyone in construction the silver lining has been working with the young people and helping them find their way in their careers.

Her passion for training the young people is evident in the boards she serves on, Area 31 Career and Tech Center Outreach Board, Mckenzie Center for Innovation and Technolgy, Mechanical Skills Board, Indiana Association of Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors board and Employ Indy Board.

Beth is a born and bred Hoosier and her community is extremely important. She serves on the board for the BBB of Central Indiana. Beth currently serves on the board of NAWBO-Indy. She has been a member since 2008.

Beth and her husband Gary, love to go “camping’ in their RV along with 3 dogs.