Dr. Nikki C. Woodson – Superintendent of Schools for the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township – Women’s History Month Honoree

Appointed May 2011, Nikki C. Woodson is the Superintendent of Schools for the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township. Washington Township is a K-12 public school district with over 11,000 students (67% students of color & 57% qualify for free/reduced lunch) and nearly 1,600 employees. Dr. Woodson leads 1 preschool, 8 elementary schools, 3 middle schools, 1 high school, 1 career center and alternative and support programs. The vision for her leadership is to ensure equitable, affirming and responsive schools as measured by achievement growth of students.

Dr. Woodson’s appointment as Superintendent made her the first African-American female Superintendent in Marion County and one of the youngest in the state of Indiana. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Woodson served in several areas in education including Teacher, Special Education Program Manager, Assistant Principal, Principal, Director of Communications, Director of Staff Development, Director of Continuous Improvement and Assistant Superintendent. All of her positions have been held in large urban public school districts in the Indianapolis area within Indiana.

Dr. Woodson has earned three post-secondary degrees from three universities: a Bachelor of Science (B.S. in Elementary & Special Education) from Ball State University; a Master of Arts (M.A. in Educational Administration) from Butler University; and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D. in Educational Administration & Curriculum/Instruction) from Purdue University. She is an author of a book on ensuring quality in education as well as a column writer on leadership for an educational magazine.

Among her numerous honors, Woodson was named The Graduate of the Last Decade (G.O.L.D.) from Ball State University as well as a distinguished Purdue University Fellow. She has been recognized by UNCF for her commitment to children and was named Indy’s Best & Brightest for recognition in the field of Education. She was recognized as the “Breakthrough Woman of the Year” for breaking barriers in her field. Most recently, Dr. Woodson was given the state honor of International Educator of the Year by Global Indiana and recognized for her Achievement in Education by the Center for Leadership Development. Additionally, the American Association of School Administrators awarded her the Women in School Leadership Award as well as an honor from Ball State for Outstanding Alumni Achievement. Lastly, she was chosen as a Hoosier Fellow through the Tobias Executive Leadership program.

Active in the community, Woodson has served as a board member of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Home, Young Audiences of Indiana, IUPUI Collegiate Board of Advisors and IHSAA Foundation and a national board member of Challenge Day. She has served on both the Regional & Head Council and the IB Board of Governors. President Obama invited her to a day at the White House in 2014 as one of 100 Superintendents chosen nationwide to the first ever Future Ready White House Summit.